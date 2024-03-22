"They understood what we were trying to do."- LOUD's Saadhak on their loss against Sentinels at VCT Masters Madrid (Exclusive)

The Playoffs stage of the VCT Masters Madrid is underway. The four remaining teams have to give it their all to get their hands on the Masters trophy. Day 6 had two matches, and one of them was between the two Americas teams, LOUD and Sentinels.

The best-of-three (Bo3) went all the way, as both teams were able to win on their own map picks. However, it was eventually Sentinels that barely got away with a win on the decider map and, hence, closed the series with a 2-1 win.

In the post-match conference, Sportskeeda Esports got the opportunity to talk to LOUD's Saadhak, during which he said:

"They understood what we were trying to do."

LOUD's Saadhak talks about their defeat against Sentinels in VCT Masters Madrid

LOUD has always been considered one of the veteran teams in the Valorant esports scene. Their consistent performances, despite roster changes, have always made them a standout team. Following their second-place finish at the Americas Kickoff, they were once again able to regain their reputation as a major threat coming into VCT Masters Madrid.

LOUD and Sentinels have faced each other multiple times before, and this third time has led to a very close series. While the first map was pretty much dominated by Sentinels, the second and third maps finished with a 14-12 scoreline. Both teams truly gave it their all in this one, and Sentinels managed to win by a tiny margin.

During the post-match conference, Sportskeeda Esports approached LOUD's in-game leader (IGL), Saadhak, to ask him about what went wrong within the team during the second and third map, despite being in control. Here's what he said:

"I think they (Sentinels) have a really good adaptation. They understood what we were trying to do on the map. And after that it was more towards them so yeah. Basically that"

After this loss, LOUD has now been sent to the lower bracket of Playoffs in VCT Masters Madrid. Their next match will be an elimination decider as they will face off against Pacific's Paper Rex.

