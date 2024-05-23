Valorant Night Market bug: Multiple skins unavailable in current rotation

A Valorant Night Market bug has given a salty start to this month's rotation. The Night Market started on May 22, 2024, and fans were looking forward to getting multiple skins at a discounted price. However, Preeti Khanolkar, the Lead Producer for cosmetic content at Riot Games, informed players about a bug in the store extension and announced that multiple skins won't be available in this rotation.

This article covers everything you need to know about the Valorant Night Market bug.

Valorant Night Market bug prevents skins like Xerofang and Prism from being in this rotation

In an X post by @Preeti_Riot, the dev informed players about the bug in the Valorant Night Market. Unfortunately, the bug was not addressed in time, leading to multiple skins not being a part of the current rotation.

The post also revealed which skins will not be available:

Xerofang Vandal

Xerofang Ghost

Prism//Reloaded Outlaw

However, the Riot dev assured fans that they'll have this Valorant Night Market bug fixed for the next rotation. Khanolkar apologized for it in the X post, stating:

"We couldn't fix it in time, but we'll have it fixed for the next NM. Sorry!"

While some skins won't be available in this rotation, there are still a plethora of skins available for the Valorant Night Market. Players can get these at a discounted price while the event lasts.

When does Valorant Night Market for Episode 8 Act 3 end?

Valorant Night Market for Episode 8 Act 3 (Image via X/@ValorantUpdated)

The Valorant Night Market started at the same time for all regions: at midnight UTC on May 22, 2024. This rotation will run for three weeks until June 12, 2024. Players have a total of 21 days to purchase the skins they have rolled in the Night Market.

While some fans still complain that a re-roll option should be added to the event, it looks like devs have to deal with the Valorant Night Market bug before they address other issues.

