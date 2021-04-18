Vice officially joins Andbox's Valorant team after a trial

Professional Valorant player Daniel “vice” Kim officially joins Andbox after a trial on April 16.

Vice is also a former professional Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS: GO) player. In March 2019, he originally joined C9’s CS: GO's competitive squad. He later became one of the founding members of Cloud9 Blue’s Valorant roster.

Vice was the backbone of C9 along with his teammate Tyson "TenZ" Ngo. On March 16, Vice parted ways with C9.

He joined Andbox for a trial period at the end of March, just a few days before the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2 began. Along with him, Adam "mada" Pampuch also joined the trial. Mada was officially signed to the roster on March 15.

You didn't think we were finished, did you? Welcome to the Andbox family, @vice_cs. Let's get it. #EverUpward pic.twitter.com/xgx1iVYvNt — Andbox (@andbox_official) April 16, 2021

Retweeting Andbox’s recent tweet welcoming him to the squad, Vice said,

“I'm super excited to start this new chapter with the boys over at @andbox_official To all the fans/supporters, I hope you continue to support me as I continue my journey in professional Valorant.”

The current C9 Blue Valorant roster

After Vice left C9 Blue, TenZ quit professional gaming for the organization as well. TenZ is now a full-time steamer and creates content for C9 Blue. The C9 squad currently consists of the following members:

Skyler "Relyks" Weaver

Mitch "mitch" Semago

Nathan "leaf" Orf

Son "xeta" Seon-ho

Michael "poiz" Possis

Poiz was regarded as the sixth man, but after Vice’s dismissal, there's an opportunity for him to move up to the fifth slot.

The current Andbox Valorant roster

Following the new additions, the Andbox Valorant roster consists of:

Jaccob "yay" Whiteaker

Sebastian "seb" Bucki

Aaron "b0i" Thao

Adam "mada" Pampuch

Daniel "vice" Kim

Matt "Warden" Dickens

The Andbox squad, which includes both Vice and Mada, successfully qualified for Stage Two's NA Challengers One event. The team later dropped out of the event after losing two consecutive matches to 100 Thieves and Immortals.