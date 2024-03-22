"We are not in the best shape"- Paper Rex's coach alecks after their loss against Gen.G at VCT Masters Madrid (Exclusive)

The VCT Masters Madrid Playoffs stage has officially kicked off. The four remaining teams are now in a double-elimination format and are trying their best to stay at the top. Day 6 of the event had two matches, one of which was between Pacific's two representatives, Paper Rex and Gen.G.

Both teams are very familiar with each other due to regional events. In this best-of-three (Bo3) series, Gen.G was able to dismantle all of Paper Rex's strategies as they won both maps and walked away with a clean 2-0 win.

In the post-match conference, Sportskeeda Esports got the chance to talk to Paper Rex's coach, alecks, during which he said:

"We are not in the best shape."

Paper Rex's coach alecks talks about their defeat against Gen.G in VCT Masters Madrid

Paper Rex has always been one of the top teams on both the regional and the international stage. While they started out slow at VCT Masters Madrid, they found their footing and managed to make it all the way to the Playoffs.

That said, their win streak was put to a stop as they faced off against Gen.G in the Playoffs stage. In the series, it felt like Gen.G was in control the entire time and wouldn't allow the Paper Rex players to take over rounds. Despite the scoreline looking somewhat close, Gen.G's strategies made their victory look almost effortless.

During the post-match conference, Sportskeeda Esports approached Paper Rex's coach alecks to ask him about what allowed Gen.G to have such a dominant hold over Paper Rex. Here's what he had to say:

"I think everyone knows that we are not in the best shape. We have a lot of role issues right now and we are trying to papering the cracks over you know and the cracks are showing pretty much. So hopefully the next time we play them (Gen.G) we have a little bit more time and we will give a better showing."

With this loss, Paper Rex was sent to the lower Playoffs bracket in VCT Masters Madrid. Their next match will be against LOUD, with qualification on the line.

