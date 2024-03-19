"We made a lot of mistakes"- EDward Gaming's coach, AfteR, on their loss against LOUD at VCT Masters Madrid (Exclusive)

VCT Masters Madrid has finally concluded with its Swiss stage. Four teams have made it through to the Playoffs and will be playing for the Masters trophy. The final day of the Swiss stage had two elimination matches, with one of them being between China's EDward Gaming and America's LOUD.

Both these teams have produced phenomenal performances in the past, so the matchup was expected to be quite close. However, LOUD ended up dominating this Bo3 (best-of-three) as they won by 2-0, losing only five rounds in total.

During the post-match conference, Sportskeeda Esports' Sneh Jadhav got a chance to talk to EDward Gaming's coach, AfteR, who said:

"We made a lot of mistakes."

EDward Gaming's coach, AfteR talks about the loss against LOUD in VCT Masters Madrid

Expand Tweet

EDward Gaming had previously proved to be a formidable team at international events. After they reclaimed their throne as China's best, the community was expecting them to do well at VCT Masters Madrid.

Their first win against Paper Rex was a promising start to the event. As they faced off against LOUD in the elimination match, the matchup was expected to be way closer as both these teams were very familiar with each other.

In the last two series, each team had won once and never in a dominant fashion. However, this third time ended up being very one-sided, as LOUD only lost a total of five rounds in both the maps. Sportskeeda Esports approached EDward Gaming's coach, AfteR to ask him about what factors led to such a one-sided defeat. He said:

"Actually, in today's game, we already knew how they were playing and we prepared for that. But today, although our strategy and communication were okay, we are not in our best form, so we made a lot of mistakes that we shouldn't make on our details and synergy."

Expand Tweet

With this loss, EDward Gaming has been eliminated from VCT Masters Madrid. Their next match will take place in the China League.

Check out these VCT articles:

All the qualified teams at Masters Madrid || 5 Duelist players to look out for at Masters Madrid || 5 Controller players to look out for at Masters Madrid