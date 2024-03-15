"We managed to bounce back based on what coaches told us"-Karmine Corp's MAGNUM on their win against FunPlus Phoenix in VCT Masters Madrid (Exclusive)

VCT Masters Madrid is turning out to be quite an exciting event. The eight participating teams will go head-to-head over the next two weeks to become the first Masters winner of the 2024 season. The event opened with an exciting match between EMEA's Karmine Corp and China's FunPlus Phoenix.

The Bo3 (Best-of-three) was close as both teams put up splendid performances. However, Karmine Corp looked better than their opposition and closed out the series with a clean 2-0 win. This also puts them at two wins over FunPlus Phoenix at international events.

After the match, Sportskeeda Esports' Sneh Jadhav got the opportunity to talk to Karmine Corp's MAGNUM, during which he said:

"We managed to bounce back based on what coaches told us"

Karmine Corp's MAGNUM talks about their win over FunPlus Phoenix at VCT Masters Madrid

Karmine Corp came into this event as the number one seed from EMEA. At their regional event, they had already shocked the world as they defeated last year's best team, Fnatic, with a 2-0 win. Because of this huge upset, Karmine Corp is one of the favorites to win at VCT Masters Madrid.

Karmine Corp enjoyed a great start in their match against FunPlus Phoenix on Icebox. But over the course of the match, their game plans started to fail. This helped FunPlus Phoenix win many consecutive rounds and equalize the scoreline. On Lotus, things were worse as Karmine Corp trailed behind in the first half, with a 4-8 scoreline. However, in both, the French org managed to stabilize themselves and win the map, ultimately winning the series 2-0.

During the post-match conference session of VCT Masters Madrid, Sportskeeda Esports asked Karmine Corp's IGL (In-game Leader) MAGNUM about what helped them get out of those scary situations and eventually win the series. Here's what he said:

"The difference between two maps is that on Icebox the rounds they started getting when we are on 7-0 lead, was us losing them rather than winning them. On their defense, they (Funplus Phoenix) started playing quite well. They found the momentum. But we managed to close the map out.

He further added:

On Lotus which was in great rounds to play on our defense, they played really well; straight forward, nothing special. They just played well. But then we took a tactical pause and luckily managed to bounce back based on what coaches told us in the pause."

As a result of this victory, Karmine Corp leads the Swiss stage standings. They only need one more win to progress into the playoff stage of VCT Masters Madrid.

