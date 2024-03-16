"We were not reading the opponents well."- Paper Rex's f0rsakeN on their defeat against EDward Gaming in VCT Masters Madrid (Exclusive)

VCT Masters Madrid is reaching the end of its first stage. Eight teams from all four franchised leagues are giving their all to get their hands on the year's first Masters trophy. Day 2 had two exciting matches scheduled, one of which was between Pacific's Paper Rex and China's EDward Gaming.

These two teams are extremely familiar with each other. In their last three matchups, Paper Rex were always able to walk away with a win. However, EDward Gaming were well prepared this time and took down their long-time rivals by 2-1.

During the post-match conference, Sportskeeda Esports' Sneh Jadhav got the opportunity to talk to Paper Rex's f0rsakeN, during which he said:

"We were not reading the opponents well."

Paper Rex's f0rsakeN talks about the reasons behind their loss against EDward Gaming in VCT Masters Madrid

Paper Rex have always been one of the strongest teams from the Pacific region. Their W gaming playstyle has led to some of the most innovative compositions among all teams in Valorant history. Despite their second-place finish at Pacific Kickoff, Paper Rex were expected to be one of the heavy hitters of VCT Masters Madrid.

In their match against EDward Gaming, Paper Rex continued to innovate by using some unique Agent compositions. However, this ended up being somewhat of a double-edged sword where they would end up losing on retakes and could not keep site control. This change in composition was one of the major factors that put them at a disadvantage against EDward Gaming.

In the post match conference, Sportskeeda Esports talked to Paper Rex's f0rsakeN and asked him about the reasons that led to the team's defeat against EDward Gaming in VCT Masters Madrid. Here's what he said:

"Well I will say maybe we had some like communication problems. Not at start but the second map we kind of like started slow. Then we threw a bunch of rounds and then we were not reading the opponents well. Maybe that's one too. "

With this defeat, Paper Rex have now fallen to the lower bracket of VCT Masters Madrid. In their next match, they will fight for their tournament lives against EMEA's Team Heretics.

