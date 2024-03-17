"We had the right game plan"- Sentinels' johnqt on their win in Split against Karmine Corp in VCT Masters Madrid (Exclusive)

With VCT Masters Madrid approaching its last days on the Swiss stage, the eight teams are giving their best to secure their spot in the Playoffs. Day 3 had two exciting matches scheduled, one of which was between Americas' Sentinels and Karmine Corp.

The match between these two teams was perhaps one of the most hyped ones in the entire event. The Bo3 (Best-of-three) series showcased moments of brilliance from both teams, but it was ultimately Sentinels that crossed the finish line and won by 2-0.

In the post-match conference, Sportskeeda Esports' Sneh Jadhav got the chance to talk to Sentinels' johnqt, during which he said:

"We had the right game plan."

Sentinels johnqt talks about the team's dominant win on the first map, Split against Karmine Corp in VCT Masters Madrid

Sentinels are definitely one of the strongest teams coming into VCT Masters Madrid 2024. Even though the team was put in the toughest group of their Kickoff event, they managed to pull through and won the entire thing. The team has now even dismantled both the representatives from the EMEA region.

In this match against Karmine Corp, Sentinels would always have a strong start. But Karmine Corp would catch up to them very quickly. On the first map, Split, despite the trajectory of the 5-1 to 6-6 half, Sentinels did not opt for a single timeout and were able to dominate the second half easily.

During the post-match conference of VCT Masters Madrid, Sportskeeda Esports approached Sentinels' johnqt to ask him about the no timeout decision and his IGL (In-game Leader) perspective on the discussion done within the team that led to the dominating win on Split. Here's what he said:

"The first map we were up 5-1 and we finished the half 6-6. I think we still had the right ideas and we had the right game plan. I am sure that's why Kaplan didn't want to timeout. We were just losing on the small stuff. I think it would have been pretty much a 9-3, should have been a 10-2 half for us."

He added further:

"On the second half, I mean it's Split we have always had the good defense half. We understood how they want to approach it and how they want to counter our setups. So we just made sure to stay strong in our setups, trust our retakes and that's how we usually approach Split."

Because of this victory, Sentinels have become the first team to secure their Playoffs spot in VCT Masters Madrid. Their next match will be held on March 21 against one of the top four teams.

