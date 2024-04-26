"We've all been working tirelessly"- MLT Esports' Antidote on his team's resurgence in Valorant Challengers League 2024 (Exclusive)

The Valorant Challengers League 2024 for South Asia is a tier 2 event that will see the top eight teams from the region battling for the spot for Pacific's Ascension event. They will first go through a Group Stage which will then be followed by the Playoffs with a double elimination bracket.

As of now, Cup 1 of Split 1 has already concluded with GrayFox Esports being crowned champions. While Split 1 is mainly focused on earning a high amount of points, Split 2 is where teams will be directly competing for the Pacific Ascension spot.

Sportskeeda Esports' Sneh Jadhav got the chance to talk to MLT Esports' Antidote during which he said:

"We've all been working tirelessly."

MLT Esports' Antidote talks about his team making a comeback in Valorant Challengers League 2024

Antidote is among the very early Valorant pros in the South Asian region. He started out playing for Velocity Gaming back in July 2020. Since then he has played under many teams like Enigma Gaming, GodLike Esports, and Orangutan.

Last year, Antidote and his team were able to make their way as the team representing South Asia in Pacific Ascension 2023 under the organization, Orangutan. This year, he has decided to compete under MLT Esports in the Valorant Challengers League.

MTL Esports had a very difficult Cup 1 as the team was struggling to win any matches. However, that has changed for Cup 2 as they have dominated every opponent. This has made them one of the top Valorant teams to look out for in South Asia.

Sportskeeda Esports approached MLT Esports' Antidote to ask him what factors led to the drastic change in his team's performance in the Valorant Challengers League.

Here's what he said:

"There have been a couple of key factors behind our recent upswing in performance. Firstly, coming together from boot camp helped us gel as a team. We've all been working tirelessly towards the same goal, which has created a fantastic sense of unity. Secondly, the addition of two new teammates has brought some fresh energy and skills to the roster. They've fit in seamlessly, and we're all excited about what the future holds for us as a team."

MLT Esports' uprising has made them one of the most fearsome teams in the South Asian Valorant Challengers League. If this level of performance continues, Antidote has a chance to become SA's Pacific Ascension representative for the second time in a row.

