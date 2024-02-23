NRG Esports vs Cloud9 - VCT Americas Kickoff: Predictions, where to watch, and more

NRG vs Cloud9 is the qualifier match of Group A in VCT Americas Kickoff. All the teams have been giving it their all for the past few days to avoid elimination and qualify for the Playoffs. Through here, these rosters will then go in a single elimination bracket format to secure their spots for VCT Masters Madrid.

Day 4 of the event had two elimination matches. The first one between FURIA and MIBR saw a shocking result as the latter was able to dominate the Bo3 (Best-of-three) series by 2-0 and keep their tournament life alive. The second saw the two rivals Sentinels and 100 Thieves go against each other. After an intense match, Sentinels were able to close out the Bo3 by 2-1 and progress ahead in their bracket.

NRG Esports vs Cloud9 - Which team will qualify for Playoffs at VCT Americas Kickoff?

Predictions

NRG Esports is easily the strongest team in the Americas. It consists of players who are extremely talented and have won international events. In their first match of Kickoff, NRG Esports were able to win their Bo3 series rather comfortably, and they did so with some older team compositions.

Cloud9 is the underdog of the Americas Kickoff. With a newly revamped roster, they have been able to deliver some amazing performances. Their first match of the event saw their youngest player, OXY, have a monstrous performance with 65 kills in three maps. To succeed in this series, they will need him to deliver a similar level of performance again.

This match of NRG Esports vs Cloud9 favors the former simply due to the level of experience and talent they have on their roster. However, Cloud9 does have players that can go toe-to-toe with NRG, which can lead to a big upset.

Head-to-head

These teams have faced each other multiple times before. The last time they did was during VCT Americas League in 2023, where NRG won the Bo3 series by 2-1.

Recent results

NRG Esports' most recent match was at the Americas Kickoff where they won their Bo3 series by 2-1 against FURIA.

Cloud9's most recent match was at the same event, where they won their Bo3 series against MIBR by 2-1 as well.

Potential lineups

NRG Esports

Ethan " Ethan " Arnold

" Arnold Max " Demon1 " Mazanov

" Mazanov Austin " crashies " Roberts

" Roberts Victor " Victor " Wong

" Wong Jimmy " Marved " Nguyen

" Nguyen Chet "Chet" Singh (Coach)

Cloud9

Anthony " Vanity " Malaspina (IGL)

" Malaspina (IGL) Erick " Xeppaa " Bach

" Bach Jake " jakee " Anderson

" Anderson Francis " OXY " Hoang

" Hoang Maxim " wippie " Shepelev

" Shepelev Ian "Immi" Harding (Coach)

When and where to watch NRG Esports vs Cloud9

Valorant enthusiasts can watch NRG Esports vs Cloud9 on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of the VCT Americas. This series will take place on February 23 at 2 pm PDT / 11 pm CET / 3:30 am IST (next day) / 7:00 am JST (next day). Here are the links:

NRG Esports vs Cloud9 on Twitch : Watch here

: Watch here NRG Esports vs Cloud9 on YouTube: Watch here

