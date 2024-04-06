NRG vs LOUD - VCT Americas 2024 Stage 1: Prediction, livestream details, and more

NRG vs LOUD will be the second matchup on Day 1 of the VCT Americas 2024 Stage 1. This is one of the most hyped games this season, and getting to see these teams battle it out very early in the Group Stage will be a treat for all VCT viewers.

NRG and LOUD are two of the most accomplished teams in the world, and fans can rest assured this is going to be an exciting best-of-three series. Ahead of the much-anticipated matchup, this article will talk about both squads, their rosters, and which of them is more likely to come out on top.

NRG vs LOUD VCT Americas 2024 Stage 1: Who will win this match?

Prediction

NRG vs LOUD series will likely be very close. While the former managed to make it to 2024's VCT Masters Madrid, their opponents missed out on this opportunity. This is purely because they lost to Sentinels in a series that could have gone either way but came down to the results of a few rounds.

Despite NRG failing to make it to the Masters Madrid, they are absolutely among the top three teams in the VCT Americas. The Valorant Champions 2023-winning duo of Ethan and Demon1 — paired with the legendary Optic Gaming/Envy core of Victor, Marved, and crashie — has shown calm and clear communication. They've also displayed the strategies and gameplay expected of a championship-caliber lineup.

LOUD had a solid outing at VCT Masters Madrid after losing their most important player, aspas, during the off-season. Qck has struggled to adjust to his new role and this squad's approach to gameplay. This tournament will serve as a good opportunity for the Duelist and the rest of LOUD to gel together and compete for domestic and international titles.

Since NRG has not played in a while and LOUD went out on a whimper at the Masters Madrid, it is quite hard to predict a clear winner for this match. The former has a higher chance of winning this series, but it can easily go in the favor of the Brazilians, depending on who performs better on the matchday.

Head-to-head

NRG and LOUD played against each other three times in the VCT 2023 season. Both teams are yet to face off in the VCT 2024 season.

Previous results

NRG's most recent result was a 0-2 loss against Sentinels at the Americas Kickoff. Similarly, LOUD's latest game ended in a 0-2 loss against Paper Rex at the VCT Masters Madrid.

Expected rosters

NRG LOUD Ethan "Ethan" Arnold (IGL)

Matias "saadhak" Delipetro (IGL) Max "Demon1" Mazanov Gabriel "qck" Lima Jimmy "Marved" Nguyen Arthur "tuyz" Vieira Victor "Victor" Wong Felipe "Less" Basso Austin "crashies" Roberts Cauan "cauanzin" Pereira Chet "Chet" Singh (Head Coach) Pedro "peu" Lopes

Livestream details

The date and timing for the VCT Americas 2024 Stage 1 match featuring NRG vs LOUD are as follows:

PT : April 6, 5 pm

: April 6, 5 pm CET : April 7, 2 am

: April 7, 2 am IST: April 7, 5:30 am

To watch NRG vs LOUD live, you can visit the following websites:

NRG vs LOUD on Twitch: Watch here

NRG vs LOUD on YouTube: Watch here

