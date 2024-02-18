Paper Rex vs Gen.G - VCT Pacific Kickoff: Prediction, where to watch, and more

Paper Rex vs Gen.G is the qualifier match for the Playoffs stage of the VCT Pacific Kickoff. This event will feature a total of eleven teams that will fight for spots in the VCT Masters Madrid. They will first go through the Group Stage followed by the Playoffs. These will have a double and single elimination bracket, respectively.

Day 2 of the Kickoffs saw three matches, all of which ended with a 2-0 scoreline. The first was won by ZETA DIVISION against Global Esports, who struggled to put rounds on the board. The second game saw a new Talon Esports destroy Team Secret effortlessly. Lastly, DRX were able to conquer DetonatioN FocusMe by getting a 13-8 score on both maps.

Paper Rex vs Gen.G - Which team will make their way to the Playoffs in VCT Pacific Kickoff?

Prediction

Paper Rex is undoubtedly the best team in the Pacific region. After an amazing 2023 season, they have decided to stick together and double down on their W gaming playstyle. After Jinggg's departure from the squad, Monyet was added to complete the roster.

Gen.G saw a great start to the 2023 regional but weren't able to retain their momentum in the later matches of that event. This led to them not qualifying for any international events. As such, the roster was changed and some of Pacific's best — Lakia, t3xture, Munchkin, and Karon — were brought in.

This matchup of Paper Rex vs Gen.G heavily favors the former due to their unique playstyle and insane firepower. However, the current lineup of the latter should not be taken lightly and can do some serious damage. Paper Rex is more likely to with this matchup.

Head-to-head

These teams faced each other once during the VCT Pacific League, where Paper Rex won the Bo3 (Best-of-three) 2-0.

Recent results

Paper Rex's most recent match was against Sentinels at AfreecaTV Valorant League, where they lost the Bo5 (Best-of-five) series 0-3.

Gen.G's most recent match was at the Pacific Kickoff event against Rex Regum Qeon, where they won the Bo3 series 2-1.

Potential lineups

Paper Rex

Aaron " mindfreak " Leonhart

" Leonhart Jason " f0rsakeN " Susanto

" Susanto Cahya " Monyet " Nugraha

" Nugraha Khalish " d4v41 " Rusyaidee

" Rusyaidee Ilya " something " Petrov

" Petrov Alexandre "alecks" Sallé (Head coach)

Gen.G

Byeong " Munchkin " Sang-beom

" Sang-beom Kim " t3xture " Na-ra

" Na-ra Kim " Meteor " Tae-O

" Tae-O Kim " Lakia " Jong-Min

" Jong-Min Kim " Karon " Won-tae

" Won-tae Kang "solo" Geun-Chul (Head Coach)

When and where to watch Paper Rex vs Gen.G

Readers can watch the match on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of VCT Pacific. The series will take place on February 19, 2024, at 10:00 pm PDT / 11:30 am IST (next day) / 2:00 pm SGT (next day) / 3:00 pm KST (next day). Here are the links:

Paper Rex vs Gen.G on Twitch : Watch here

: Watch here Paper Rex vs Gen.G on YouTube: Watch here

