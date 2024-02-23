Paper Rex vs T1 - VCT Pacific Kickoff: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The Semifinals match in VCT Pacific Kickoff is between Paper Rex and T1. All teams advanced from the Group Stage double elimination and Play-Ins' Round Robin to reach the Playoffs. Here, the four remaining teams will need to win one match to qualify for VCT Masters Madrid. Every region will get two spots only, indicating a total of eight teams to be seen at the international event.

Day 6 of the event consisted of the "Play-Ins" matches for the teams, ZETA DIVISION, Gen.G, and Team Secret. During this stage, the teams played against each other in a round-robin format. After a series of matches, it was ultimately Gen.G who emerged victorious with two wins, clearing their way to the Playoffs stage.

Paper Rex vs T1 - Which team will qualify for Masters Madrid through VCT Pacific Kickoff?

Predictions

Paper Rex is undoubtedly the best team in the Pacific region. The team made a single change by adding Monyet to the roster in 2024. They had a great showing in their first match of the Kickoff event as they took down the up-and-coming Gen.G to make it to the Playoffs.

T1's underwhelming showing during last season led to multiple changes in the roster. The addition of xccurate, Rossy, and iZu has added a lot more flexibility to the team. This new roster is also very talented when it comes to individual mechanical skills. T1 has been a force to reckon with in this Kickoff event so far.

The matchup of Paper Rex vs T1 favors the former because of their unorthodox playstyle and the success it has led to. That said, T1 is an extremely strong team with the potential to make things very difficult for Paper Rex.

Head-to-head

These teams have faced each other multiple times before, the most recent being during the AfreecaTV Valorant League where Paper Rex won the Bo3 (Best-of-three) by 2-0.

Recent results

Paper Rex's most recent match was against Gen.G in the VCT Pacific Kickoff where they won their Bo3 series by 2-1.

T1's most recent match was at the same VCT event against ZETA DIVISION where they won their Bo3 series by 2-0.

Potential Lineups

Paper Rex

Aaron " mindfreak " Leonhart

" Leonhart Jason " f0rsakeN " Susanto

" Susanto Cahya " Monyet " Nugraha

" Nugraha Khalish " d4v41 " Rusyaidee

" Rusyaidee Ilya " something " Petrov

" Petrov Alexandre "alecks" Sallé (Head coach)

T1

Ha " Sayaplayer " Jung-woo

" Jung-woo Lee " Carpe " Jae-hyeok

" Jae-hyeok Kevin " xccurate " Susanto

" Susanto Ham " iZu " Woo-ju

" Woo-ju Daniel " Rossy " Abedrabbo

" Abedrabbo Yoon "Autumn" Eu-ddeum (Head Coach)

When and where to watch Paper Rex vs T1

You can watch the match on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of VCT Pacific. The series will take place on February 24 at 12:00 am PDT / 9:00 am CET / 1:30 am IST / 4:00 pm SGT / 5:00 pm KST.

Here are the links:

Paper Rex vs T1 on Twitch : Watch here

: Watch here Paper Rex vs T1 on YouTube: Watch here

