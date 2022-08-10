Pokimane Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Imane "Pokimane" is a streamer and content creator who got her hands on Valorant during the beta stage. After Valorant's release in 2020, many popular content creators from other video game backgrounds decided to try out Riot's shooter.

Pokimane is famous for her League of Legends and Fortnite content. She has been streaming on Twitch since 2013, making her a nine-year partner on the platform as of 2022. People who frequently watch her stream will know how much dedication she puts behind grinding in Valorant. She has been a Diamond League player for multiple Episodes now.

According to Google, "Pokimane Valorant settings" has been one of the top searches on the internet about the streamer. This shows how many players in the community are interested in knowing her configuration in the game.

Everything fans need to know about Pokimane's Valorant settings

With 9.2 million followers on Twitch as of August 2022, Pokimane is the most popular Valorant streamer on the platform. Her streams are always filled with players and fans interested in getting to know her and watching her play various video games.

She is dedicated to learning Riot's 5v5 tactical shooter from scratch. She also claimed that this is her first FPS title to which she has dedicated so much time.

These are all of Pokimane's in-game settings for Valorant:

Mouse

DPI : 800

: 800 Sensitivity :0.4

:0.4 Zoom Sensitivity :1.00

:1.00 eDPI : Unknown

: Unknown Polling Rate : 1000

: 1000 Raw Input Buffer : Unknown

: Unknown Windows Sensitivity: Unknown

Crosshair

Primary

Color : Yellow

: Yellow Outlines : On

: On Outline Opacity : 1

: 1 Outline Thickness : 1

: 1 Center Dot : Off

: Off Center Dot Opacity : 0

: 0 Center Dot Thickness: 0

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines : On

: On Inner Line Opacity : 1

: 1 Inner Line Length : 4

: 4 Inner Line Thickness : 2

: 2 Inner Line Offset : 2

: 2 Movement Error : On

: On Firing Error: Unknown

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines : Off

: Off Movement Error : Off

: Off Movement Error Multiplier : 0

: 0 Firing Error : Off

: Off Firing Error Multiplier: 0

Keybinds

Walk : L-Shift

: L-Shift Crouch : L-Ctrl

: L-Ctrl Jump : Space Bar / Mouse Wheel Down

: Space Bar / Mouse Wheel Down Use Object: E

E Equip Primary Weapon : 1

: 1 Equip Secondary Weapon : 2

: 2 Equip Melee Weapon : 3

: 3 Equip Spike : 4

: 4 Use/Equip Ability 1 : Q

: Q Use/Equip Ability 2 : E

: E Use/Equip Ability : C

: C Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: F

Map

Rotate : Rotate

: Rotate Fixed Orientation : Based on Side

: Based on Side Keep Player Centered : Unknown

: Unknown Minimap Size : Unknown

: Unknown Minimap Zoom : Unknown

: Unknown Minimap Vision Cones : Unknown

: Unknown Show Map Region Names: Unknown

Video Settings

General

Resolution : 1920*1080

: 1920*1080 Aspect Ratio : 16:9

: 16:9 Aspect Ratio Method : Fill

: Fill Display Mode : Fullscreen

: Fullscreen Frame Rate Limit: Unlocked

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering : Off

: Off Material Quality : High

: High Texture Quality : High

: High Detail Quality : High

: High UI Quality : High

: High Vignette : On

: On VSync : Off

: Off Anti-Aliasing : MSAA 4x

: MSAA 4x Anisotropic Filtering : 8x

: 8x Improve Clarity : Off

: Off Experimental Sharpening : Off

: Off Bloom : Off

: Off Distortion : On

: On Cast Shadows : On

: On Gun Visuals: On

Equipment

Peripherals

Mouse : Hyper X Pulsefire FPS

: Hyper X Pulsefire FPS Headset : HyperX Cloud Alpha S

: HyperX Cloud Alpha S Keyboard: HyperX Alloy FPS

HyperX Alloy FPS Mousepad: HyperX Fury S - Pro

Gear

Monitor: LG 27GL850-B

PC specifications

CPU : Intel Core i7-7700K

: Intel Core i7-7700K GPU : ASUS ROG STRIX NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti

: ASUS ROG STRIX NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Motherboard : ASUS PRIME Z270-A

: ASUS PRIME Z270-A RAM : Corsair Vengeance RGB PRO

: Corsair Vengeance RGB PRO Storage: Samsung 970 EVO 500GB

Streaming & Set-up

Chair : noblechairs Epic Gaming Chair

: noblechairs Epic Gaming Chair Microphone : Audio-Technica AT2020USB+

: Audio-Technica AT2020USB+ Webcam : Logitech C922x Pro

: Logitech C922x Pro Stream Deck: Elgato Stream Deck

Here is a complete list of Pokimane's in-game settings for Valorant. The above list also mentions the hardware and set-ups she uses during livestreams.

Some of the settings may not be fully accurate since she is known to change settings every now and then, like any other competitive player. Apart from that, most of the settings are up to date.

Players who wish to replicate the controls, configuration, and display settings can do so through the in-game section of the game. Other changes cannot be made in-game but would require a change in hardware or gear.

