Pokimane Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Imane "Pokimane" is a streamer and content creator who got her hands on Valorant during the beta stage. After Valorant's release in 2020, many popular content creators from other video game backgrounds decided to try out Riot's shooter.
Pokimane is famous for her League of Legends and Fortnite content. She has been streaming on Twitch since 2013, making her a nine-year partner on the platform as of 2022. People who frequently watch her stream will know how much dedication she puts behind grinding in Valorant. She has been a Diamond League player for multiple Episodes now.
According to Google, "Pokimane Valorant settings" has been one of the top searches on the internet about the streamer. This shows how many players in the community are interested in knowing her configuration in the game.
Everything fans need to know about Pokimane's Valorant settings
With 9.2 million followers on Twitch as of August 2022, Pokimane is the most popular Valorant streamer on the platform. Her streams are always filled with players and fans interested in getting to know her and watching her play various video games.
She is dedicated to learning Riot's 5v5 tactical shooter from scratch. She also claimed that this is her first FPS title to which she has dedicated so much time.
These are all of Pokimane's in-game settings for Valorant:
Mouse
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity:0.4
- Zoom Sensitivity:1.00
- eDPI: Unknown
- Polling Rate: 1000
- Raw Input Buffer: Unknown
- Windows Sensitivity: Unknown
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Yellow
- Outlines: On
- Outline Opacity: 1
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Center Dot: Off
- Center Dot Opacity: 0
- Center Dot Thickness: 0
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 4
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 2
- Movement Error: On
- Firing Error: Unknown
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Movement Error Multiplier: 0
- Firing Error: Off
- Firing Error Multiplier: 0
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar / Mouse Wheel Down
- Use Object: E
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 2: E
- Use/Equip Ability: C
- Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: F
Map
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based on Side
- Keep Player Centered: Unknown
- Minimap Size: Unknown
- Minimap Zoom: Unknown
- Minimap Vision Cones: Unknown
- Show Map Region Names: Unknown
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1920*1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Frame Rate Limit: Unlocked
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: Off
- Material Quality: High
- Texture Quality: High
- Detail Quality: High
- UI Quality: High
- Vignette: On
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 8x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: On
- Cast Shadows: On
- Gun Visuals: On
Equipment
Peripherals
- Mouse: Hyper X Pulsefire FPS
- Headset: HyperX Cloud Alpha S
- Keyboard: HyperX Alloy FPS
- Mousepad: HyperX Fury S - Pro
Gear
- Monitor: LG 27GL850-B
PC specifications
- CPU: Intel Core i7-7700K
- GPU: ASUS ROG STRIX NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti
- Motherboard: ASUS PRIME Z270-A
- RAM: Corsair Vengeance RGB PRO
- Storage: Samsung 970 EVO 500GB
Streaming & Set-up
- Chair: noblechairs Epic Gaming Chair
- Microphone: Audio-Technica AT2020USB+
- Webcam: Logitech C922x Pro
- Stream Deck: Elgato Stream Deck
Here is a complete list of Pokimane's in-game settings for Valorant. The above list also mentions the hardware and set-ups she uses during livestreams.
Some of the settings may not be fully accurate since she is known to change settings every now and then, like any other competitive player. Apart from that, most of the settings are up to date.
Players who wish to replicate the controls, configuration, and display settings can do so through the in-game section of the game. Other changes cannot be made in-game but would require a change in hardware or gear.