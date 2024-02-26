Sentinels vs G2 Esports - VCT Americas Kickoff: Predictions, where to watch, and more

Sentinels vs G2 Esports is the final match of the Play-Ins stage of VCT Americas Kickoff. After a week of intense Bo3 (Best-of-three) matches in the Group Stage, six teams have made it to the next phase of the event. Three of them have directly made it to the Group Stage, while the other three will be going through the Play-Ins.

The Play-Ins will have these three teams competing against all the others in a round robin format. The team with the most wins will make it to the Playoffs stage and have a chance at earning their spot for VCT Masters Madrid.

This article will cover more details about the match between Sentinels and G2 Esports at VCT Americas Kickoff.

Sentinels vs G2 Esports - Which team will win the final match of Play-Ins at VCT Americas Kickoff?

Predictions

Sentinels' exceptional performance during the OFF//SEASON event has made them favorites. They have somehow managed to continue that form in this Kickoff event. Every player on the team is extremely talented, and the new roster has a lot more synergy than last year's.

G2 Esports came into the Kickoff as the Ascension winners and potential underdogs of this event. So far, the team had a mixed performance but seems to be regaining their previous status with each match. This long-standing core has shown a lot of potential in the past, and this match will be a huge test for them.

This VCT match of Sentinels vs G2 Esports favors the former as the team has shown great performances against stronger teams at this event. However, G2 is not a team to be taken lightly and could turn things around.

Head-to-head

These teams have faced each other multiple times before. The most recent was during the VCT OFF//SEASON event Sentinels Invitational, where Sentinels won the Bo3 (Best-of-three) series by 2-0.

Recent results

Sentinels' most recent match was against Leviatán at the Americas Kickoff event, where they won their Bo3 series by 2-1.

G2 Esports' most recent match was at the same event where they won their Bo3 series against KRÜ Esports by 2-0.

Potential Lineups

Sentinels:

Mohamed Amine "johnqt" Ouraid (IGL)

Ouraid (IGL) Tyson "Tenz" Ngo

Ngo Zachary "zekken" Patrone

Patrone Gustavo "Sacy" Rossi

Rossi Jordan "Zellsis" Montemurro

Montemurro Adam "kaplan" Kaplan (Coach)

G2 Esports:

Jacob " valyn " Batio (IGL)

" Batio (IGL) Michael " neT " Bernet

" Bernet Jonah " JonahP " Pulice

" Pulice Trent " trent " Cairns

" Cairns Nathan " leaf " Orf

" Orf Josh "JoshRT" Lee (Coach)

When and where to watch Sentinels vs G2 Esports

Readers can watch this VCT match unfold on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of VCT Americas. This series will take place on February 26 at 6 pm PDT / 3 am CET (next day) / 7:30 am IST (next day) / 11:00 am JST (next day). Here are the links:

Sentinels vs G2 Esports on Twitch : Watch here

: Watch here Sentinels vs G2 Esports on YouTube: Watch here

