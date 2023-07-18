Sentinels vs Leviatan - VCT Americas LCQ 2023: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The VCT Americas LCQ 2023 is in full swing and steadily approaching its climactic conclusion. This tournament is the last chance for the seven teams to seal their spot at Champions 2023. Unfortunately for them, only one will make it to Los Angeles for the ultimate showdown in Valorant esports this year. July 18, 2023, will mark Day 4 of VCT Americas LCQ 2023.

The day will see the first lower bracket match of the tournament between North America's Sentinels and Latin America's Leviatan. Whoever wins will move to the lower bracket finals, while the loser will get early access to the off-season.

Sentinels vs Leviatan - Who will win the first lower bracket match of VCT Americas LCQ 2023?

Predictions

The biggest problem with Sentinels is their capricious form in the 2023 VCT season. They had started off strong against 100 Thieves at the beginning of the Americas League, but failed to find a solid footing and ran into several role issues.

The roster seems to have found some balance with the addition of Marved, and their roles looked more settled against 100T in their opening match at the LCQ. The team is running like a well-oiled machine, with Zekken spearheading their onslaught. That said, one of their biggest win conditions will depend on TenZ's performance.

Leviatan had a decent run through the Americas League, even reaching the playoffs. Throughout the run, kiNgg and nzr posted solid numbers on their role. That said, tacollila's absence as the star fragger was sorely felt throughout the phase. This continues to be an issue even on the LCQ stage, where he went 14/33/2 against KRU Esports.

While both teams seem to have figured out their playstyle, it will come down to their performance on the day. Right now, that table seems to be skewed on the side of Sentinels.

LEVIATAN @LeviatanGG Y



Empezamos por Argentina HILO DE FOTOS Y VIDEOS DE NUESTRAS WATCHPARTIES ENEmpezamos por Argentina

Head-to-head

The two teams have only played each other once in the Americas League this year, where Leviatan defeated Sentinels 2-1.

Recent results

Sentinels have played two matches in VCT Americas LCQ 2023. The first was against 100 Thieves, where they clinched a 2-1 win. However, the second was a 1-2 loss against Cloud9.

Leviatan have only played one match against KRU Esports in the tournament so far, losing 0-2 to their LATAM counterparts,

Sentinels @Sentinels first match of the day today and not a cloud in sight

Potential lineups

Sentinels

Zachary "zekken" Patrone

Patrone Gustavo "Sacy" Rossi

Rossi Bryan "pANcada" Luna

Luna Tyson "TenZ" Ngo

Ngo Jimmy "Marved" Nguyen (IGL)

Nguyen (IGL) Adam "kaplan" Kaplan (Head Coach)

Leviatan

Francisco "kiNgg" Aravena (IGL)

Aravena (IGL) Vicente " Tacolilla " Compagnon

" Compagnon Fabian " Shyy " Usnayo

" Usnayo Roberto " Mazino " Bugueño

" Bugueño Agustin " nzr " Ibarra

" Ibarra Rodrigo "Onur" Dalmagro (Coach)

VALORANT Esports NA @valesports_na



Seven teams put it all on the line, but who will seize the final spot to represent Americas at Champions? Last Chance Qualifier begins July 15th.



valorantesports.com DO OR DIE.Seven teams put it all on the line, but who will seize the final spot to represent Americas at Champions? Last Chance Qualifier begins July 15th. #VALORANTLCQ

Where to watch

You can watch the match live on VCT NA's Twitch or YouTube channels with English commentary. For commentary in Spanish or Portuguese, tune into the respective region's official Valorant esports channel on these platforms.

For readers who enjoy additional commentary and banter, you can tune into a watch party hosted by streamers like Tarik. Sentinels go head-to-head against Leviatan on July 18, 2023, at 4 pm PT / 1 am CEST (next day)/ 4:30 am (next day) IST.