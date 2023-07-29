SugarZ3ro Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant has seen tremendous growth in the last few years. The esports scene for the game diverged heavily from the previous years as it went towards franchising in 2023. The franchised system gave 30 teams an opportunity to have a direct route towards qualifying for international events.

In 2023, there will be many LAN events ranging from LOCK//IN to the leagues to Masters Tokyo. These events have given many players a chance to shine on the biggest stage possible. One such player is SugarZ3ro.

Valorant settings utilized by ZETA DIVISION's SugarZ3ro

Shota "SugarZ3ro" Watanabe is a Japanese esports player who plays for ZETA DIVISION. The team is competing in the VCT Pacific League in Valorant esports. SugarZ3ro mostly plays as a Controller for his team. His most played Agent is Omen, with a 59.5% pick rate in the last six months.

SugarZ3ro has been with ZETA since December 2021. The team had a tough time in VCT for a while. That changed in VCT Stage 1: Masters Reykjavik in 2022, where they had one of the most memorable runs in esports history. The team put Japan on top as they finished in the top three in the event.

Recently, ZETA DIVISION also had another amazing run in Valorant's LCQ (Last Chance Qualifiers). They went undefeated and secured themselves the only spot in Valorant Champions 2023.

SugarZ3ro is a very important part of all these achievements. His incredible aim, mixed with the clever use of smoke, has allowed him to clutch out multiple rounds for his team.

Getting to know SugarZ3ro's settings could be very helpful for players who want to improve their gameplay. In this case, it could prove especially useful for players who like to play Controller Agents. This article will list SugarZ3ro's Valorant setting and equipment for 2023.

Note: This data was procured from prosettings.net.

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.27

eDPI: 216

Zoom Sensitivity: 0.9

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: White

Outlines: On

Outline Opacity: 1

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 2

Inner Line Thickness: 1

Inner Line Offset: 2

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: E

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: Q

Use/Equip Ability 2: Mouse 5

Use/Equip Ability 3: Mouse 4

Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

Map Settings

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size: 1.2

Minimap Zoom: 0.97

Minimap Vision Cones: Off

Show Map Region Names: Never

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1280x960

Aspect Ratio: 4:3

Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x

Anisotropic Filtering: 4x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K

Mouse: Logitech G Pro Superlight White

Mousepad: Pulsar ES2 Bruce Lee Edition Black

Keyboard: Wooting 60 HE

Headset: Logitech G Pro X Headset

After going through and acquiring the mentioned settings and equipment, players might notice some differences in their gameplay.

However, they will also have to invest in countless hours of aim training and watch pro Valorant matches if they want to stay consistent and have better game sense.