T1 vs Rex Regum Qeon - VCT Pacific League: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The fifth week of the VCT Pacific League is underway, and the tournament is closing in on its final stages. All 10 teams are striving to deliver their best performances as they look to secure a Masters Tokyo 2023 spot.

April 23, 2023, will see a much-anticipated matchup between T1, a popular South Korean team, and Rex Regum Qeon (RRQ), an Indonesian powerhouse. Here is everything you need to know about the teams ahead of the VCT encounter.

T1 vs Rex Regum Qeon: Who will win today's match in VCT Pacific League?

Predictions

T1 are made up of some great players who have shown their potential on the big stages. Though not among the highest-rated teams, they have been trying their best to get a foothold in the tournament. Their performances against the likes of Global Esports and Talon Esports highlight their potential as a team and the wonders they can achieve with proper coordination.

Rex Regum Qeon (RRQ) are quite new to Valorant's competitive scene. They were disbanded in 2021, but an entirely new roster has since been formed. Their current roster has shown a lot of promise with their performances in APAC Challengers and Open Qualifiers. Their upcoming matchup will determine whether they have the potential to brawl against the big shots.

T1 are the favorites heading into their matchup with Rex Regum Qeon due to their experience as a team. Having said that, RRQ have a potent lineup. With the right mindset and proper teamplay, they could definitely cause an upset.

Head-to-head

T1 and Rex Regum Qeon have never faced each other before.

Recent Results

T1 have had a mixed bag of wins and losses recently. Their form against Global Esports and Talon Esports was great. However, they were also demolished by Gen.G and PRX. Despite these inconsistent performances, they can still win their upcoming matchup. They are, after all, the more experienced team.

RRQ have shown quite a bit of potential in their matches against Team Secret and DetonatioN FocusMe. Though they had a shaky start at the beginning of the VCT, they have steadied their footing and have the potential to clean sweep T1.

Potential rosters

T1

Son " xeta " Seon-ho

" Seon-ho Byeon " Munchkin " Sang-beam

" Sang-beam Joseph " ban " Seungmin Oh

" Seungmin Oh Ha " Sayaplayer " Jung-woo

" Jung-woo Lee " Carpe " Jae-hyeok

" Jae-hyeok Kang "iNTRO" Seung-gyun

Rex Regum Qeon

David " xffero " Monangin

" Monangin James " 2ge " Goopio

" Goopio Eroll "EJAY" Jule Delfin

Hagai " Lmemore " Kristen Yesyurun

" Kristen Yesyurun Emmanuel " Emman " Morales

" Morales Saibani "fl1pzjder" Rahmad

Where to watch

Fans can tune in to the official Twitch and YouTube channels of VCT Pacific to watch the matchup between T1 and RRQ live. The event will take place on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at 2:30 pm IST/ 5:00 am ET/ 2:00 am PT.

