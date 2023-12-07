Team Liquid vs T1 - AfreecaTV Valorant League: Predictions, livestream details, and more

The AfreecaTV Valorant League is an official OFF//SEASON VCT event that is being held in Korea. The tournament will see eight teams from all around the world compete for the prize pool of $90,389. Out of these eight, six are invited teams, whereas the remaining two are from Thailand and Vietnam, who had their own regional qualifier events.

Day 3 of the event had three matches where two teams were eliminated while two others reached the Playoffs stage. NA's Sentinels and Pacific's Paper Rex qualified for the next stage, whereas Thailand's FULL SENSE and South Korea's very own DRX were eliminated from the competition. Both were defeated by Paper Rex in the Bo3 (Best-of-three) series in a clean 2-0 fashion. Day 4 will have three matches, kicking off proceedings with a clash between EMEA's Team Liquid and Pacific's T1.

Team Liquid vs T1 - Which team will qualify for the Playoffs in AfreecaTV Valorant League?

Expand Tweet

Predictions

Team Liquid had a lot of ups and downs in 2023. The team's best performance was during the VCT EMEA League, where they defeated Fnatic's superteam and were crowned the winners of the regional event. Unfortunately, they couldn't continue this momentum and had underwhelming performances in both VCT Masters Tokyo and Valorant Champions 2023. Since then, the team has made quite a lot of changes to their roster.

T1 had a similar situation to Team Liquid. Their performances in the Pacific League were decent, but the team had a difficult time going toe to toe against the international competition. After a few disappointing performances in the VCT events, they bolstered their roster with new players.

The matchup slightly favors Team Liquid as it is filled with experienced Valorant pros. However, T1 has shown a lot of potential and could definitely turn this into an upset.

Head-to-head

These teams have never faced each other before.

Recent results

Team Liquid's most recent match was in the AfreecaTV Valorant League, where they won 2-0 against Fancy United Esports in the Bo3 series.

T1's most recent encounter was against the Chinese superteam, EDward Gaming. They were able to walk away with a 2-0 win in the Bo3 series.

Potential lineups

Team Liquid

Enzo " Enzo " Mestari (IGL)

" Mestari (IGL) Elias " Jamppi " Olkkonen

" Olkkonen Ayaz " nAts " Akhmetshin

" Akhmetshin James " Mistic " Orfila

" Orfila Georgio " Keiko " Sanassy

" Sanassy Nico " Harmii " Harms

" Harms Emil "eMIL" Sandgren (Coach)

T1

Son " xeta " Seon-ho (IGL)

" Seon-ho (IGL) Ha " Sayaplayer " Jung-woo

" Jung-woo Lee " Carpe " Jae-hyeok

" Jae-hyeok Kevin " xccurate " Susanto

" Susanto Ham " iZu " Woo-ju

" Woo-ju Daniel " Rossy " Abedraabbo

" Abedraabbo Yoon "Autumn" Eu-ddeum (Head Coach)

Where to watch

Valorant enthusiasts can watch this match on AfreecaTV. The series will take place on December 8 at 10 pm PDT/ 6 am CET/ 2 pm JST/ 10:30 am IST.

Poll : Who will win this matchup? Team Liquid T1 0 votes