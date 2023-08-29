5 Agents with the lowest pick rate in Valorant Champions 2023

Valorant Champions 2023 was the final event of the official VCT circuit for this year. The event saw 16 teams from around the world face off for the title of World Champion. It began with the Group Stage and was later followed by the Playoffs. After 16 days of intense matches, a champion was finally crowned. Evil Geniuses became the first NA team to win Valorant Champions.

Throughout the year, many teams experimented with their Agent compositions and used them in this event. These compositions would help throw off the enemy team, giving a slight advantage. Currently, the game consists of niche Agents that aren't used as often but have come in handy for teams to tip the odds in their favor. Below is a list of five Agents with the lowest pick rate in Valorant Champions 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Deadlock and 4 other Agents that were picked the least in Valorant Champions 2023

1) Neon

Neon is a speedy Valorant Duelist agent hailing from the Philippines. Her abilities allow her to get around maps quicker and concuss enemies. This makes her a mix between a Duelist and an Initiator.

Neon has had a lot of ups and downs when it comes to being picked. The key to getting the most impact with her is mastering her movement, which many players find difficult. She had a pick rate of only 3% in Champions 2023. This was way lower than VCT Masters Tokyo, where her pick rate was 10%. Neon had a high pick rate on Bind and Fracture but saw a 0% pick on the rest of the maps.

2) Phoenix

Phoenix is amongst the most beloved Duelist category Valorant Agents. His abilities allow him to blind enemies with his flashes and provide a safe passage using his wall. Phoenix is also among the few Agents that can heal themselves.

Phoenix used to be one of the highest-picked Agents during the beginning of Valorant's esports scene. But as newer Agents were released, his pick rate saw a considerable decline. In Champions 2023, Phoenix also had a pick rate of 3%. He was only picked on the Pearl map and used by one team, Paper Rex. Their star Duelist, Jinggg, could play Phoenix efficiently and would get a high level of impact with him.

3) Reyna

Reyna and the Ascent map were introduced in Valorant during the full launch. Her abilities allow her to blind enemies and take duels head-on. She can also overheal herself, wherein her armor is replenished for a short amount of time. This makes her a very self-sufficient Agent. She comes under the Duelist category of Agents.

The problem with Reyna is how little she offers to the team. If the player can't get kills with Reyna, she becomes a liability. In Valorant Champions 2023, she had a pick rate of 3% and was only used on the Bind and Ascent maps. EDward Gaming's ZmjjKK and Paper Rex's something were amongst the only players that played as Reyna in the event. Reyna saw a slightly better pick rate in this event than VCT Masters Tokyo, which was only 1%.

4) Sage

Sage has been in Valorant ever since the beta phase. Her abilities let her slow down fast executes on the site and block enemies and their bullets using her wall. She comes under the Sentinel category of Agents. Despite this role, players find it very difficult to anchor sites with her.

Sage has seen many nerfs and buffs in the past, but finally, in 2023, she feels much more balanced. Unfortunately, this hasn't helped her pick rate. In Valorant Champions 2023, Sage had a pick rate of only 1%, which is lower than VCT Masters Tokyo, where it was at 4%. She was only picked by the EMEA team, NAVI on Bind.

5) Deadlock

Deadlock is the newest Agent introduced in Valorant Episode 7. Her abilities let her stop the enemy in their tracks, helping contain quick executes onto the site. She also comes under the Sentinel category of Agents.

The new Agent has seen a lot of problems with being picked. Many casual and pro players have talked about how her abilities aren't as helpful and don't bring much to the table. As such, in Champions 2023, she was the only Agent not to be picked in any match, putting her at a 0% pick rate. Deadlock is undoubtedly in need of some buffs. Her best chance to be selected is on the new map, Sunset, but even then, it seems very unlikely to see her a valuable addition to any Agent composition.