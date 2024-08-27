Top 5 players from Valorant Champions 2024

Valorant Champions 2024 was this year's final official international VCT event. It saw sixteen teams from the four franchised leagues compete against each other for the title of world champion. After many intense matches over three weeks, China's EDward Gaming made history by winning the first international Valorant trophy for their region.

2024 has been an interesting year for Valorant esports. This champions event saw both the older veteran players and the young rookies take on the global competition to give exceptional performances. Below is a list of the top five players in Valorant Champions 2024.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

The best players at Valorant Champions 2024

5) BuZz

BuZz at Valorant Champions 2024 (Image via Riot Games)

Yu "BuZz" Byung-chul is a South Korean esports player for DRX. He is primarily a Duelist for his team as he plays the Agents Jett, Raze, and Neon for his team. However, in the past, he has played many other Agents like Killjoy, Chamber, Omen, KAY/O, etc..

Trending

BuZz has been part of Valorant esports for a very long time. From the very beginning of his international appearance, he was able to quickly create a reputation as one of the top Duelist players in the world. Valorant Champions 2024 was no different as he gave his all to keep the team's tournament run alive.

With his veteran experience and incredible skill, BuZz was able to secure an ACS of 241.3 in this event. This made him the top-performing Pacific player at Champions.

4) aspas

aspas at Valorant Champions 2024 (Image via Riot Games)

The Brazilian esports player, Erick "aspas" Santos currently plays for the team, Leviatán. He is the primary Duelist for his team and plays as the Agents, Jett, Raze, and Neon depending on the map. In the past, he has also stepped in the role of the Sentinel Agent, Chamber.

aspas has always been considered one of the most consistent Duelist players in the world. He can create a lot of impact with his first blood in almost every match. aspas' precision and movement with Jett is unlike any other pro in the Valorant esports scene.

With his new team, Leviatán, aspas once again delivered an incredible performance on the global stage. In Valorant Champions 2024, he was able to secure an ACS of 220.5 and helped his team massively to get the third-place finish.

3) CHICHOO

CHICHOO at Valorant Champions 2024 (Image via Riot Games0

Wan "CHICHOO" Shunji is a Chinese esports player who plays for EDward Gaming. He is a very versatile player as he steps in to play many Agents for his team. These include Controller Agents like Omen, Viper, and Astra alongside the Sentinel Agents like Cypher and Killjoy.

CHICHOO has always been the clutch king for his team. He has always managed to deliver exceptional performances for his team. CHICHOO can frag out in both aggressive as well as passive lurker playstyle. He delivers many multi-kills for his team and is always sharing the top spot on the scoreboard with his teammate, ZmjjKK.

In Valorant Champions 2024, CHICHOO managed to secure an ACS of 221.5 while playing for different Agents. His best moment is certainly the ace he got on Lotus against Team Heretics in the Grand Finals of the event.

2) RieNs

RieNs at Valorant Champions 2024 (Image via Riot Games)

The Turkish esports player, Enes "RieNs" Ecirli currently plays for Team Heretics. He mainly plays the role of Initiator Agents like Sova, Gekko, and Breach for his team but has also played as the Controller, Viper on certain maps.

Despite 2024 being RieNs' first year in franchising, he became one of the most impactful players throughout the season. His consistency and perfect utility made him one of the best pros in the rookie roster of Team Heretics while also helping achieve the best season in the organization's history.

In Valorant Champions 2024, he secured a total ACS of 214.2. RieNs also ended up with an overall 419 kills, which made him the top fragger in the entire event.

1) ZmjjKK

ZmjjKK at Valorant Champion 2024 (Image via Riot Games)

Zheng "ZmjjKK" Yongkang is a Chinese esports player who plays for the team, EDward Gaming. He fulfills the role of a primary Duelist for his team but has stepped in to play as the Initiator, KAY/O, and the Sentinel, Chamber.

ZmjjKK was undoubtedly the best player in Valorant Champions 2024. He was a huge contributing factor in EDward Gaming's trophy win as he would almost always top the scoreboard in every match. His sharp aim and fearless playstyle make him one of the scariest players to face off against in Valorant esports.

In the Grand Finals of the event, ZmjjKK was able to break the kill record as he got himself a total of 111 kills in the Bo5 (Best-of-five) series. He secured himself an ACS (Average Combat Score) of 250.8 in this event.

Check out these exclusives from the event:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback