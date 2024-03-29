Top 5 weapons used by pros at VCT Masters Madrid

Valorant has recently concluded VCT Masters Madrid, the first official international tournament of 2024 in the heart of Spain. Among the eight participant teams from four different regions, Sentinels emerged as the World Champion after defeating Gen.G.

With Outlaw coming into play, Episode 8 saw drastic changes in the meta. However, some weapons remained intact and inflicted the same amount of damage, wreaking havoc inside the arena.

Among many weapons available in the game, some outshined others and saw more use from professionals at the VCT Masters Madrid matches. Hence, this article will list five weapons with the highest pick rate in the VCT international tournament.

All weapons ranked from lowest to highest pick rate at VCT Masters Madrid

5) Ghost

Ghost (Image via Riot Games)

Players who tend to focus on aim duels rather than buying utilities buy this weapon in the first round itself. Usually, duelist mains who play Jett and Raze buy this weapon, making it one of the viable choices in the pistol section. Moreover, if a team manages to win the pistol round, the gun generally carries forward to the bonus rounds.

Players have picked this weapon 573 times in the international tournament. Professionals like t3xture, MiniBoo, and BerLIN, who are best known for their aggressive playstyle, have played Ghost numerous times during the pistol rounds.

Apart from the weapons mentioned below, Stinger has become a meta gun in the recent date following the update during Season 8. Possessing the ability of high fire rate, close range compatibility, and handling, it outshined other weapons in the SMG segment.

4) Sheriff

Sheriff (Image via Riot Games)

The Sheriff is the most expensive weapon in the pistol segment, costing around 800 credits. It can make quite an impact even during eco rounds. Players only need one headshot in close to mid-range and two in long-range to finish off an adversary. Moreover, it is especially rewarding for players who have exceptional aim.

This lethal pistol is one of the go-to weapons during half-buy or eco rounds. However, some professionals buy Sheriff as they tend to go for aim duels while relying solely on their signature ability. Professionals have bought this weapon 612 times in VCT Masters Madrid, proving the fact that this weapon has been used quite frequently. Famous pros like something, TenZ have played with this weapon.

3) Classic

Classic (Image via Riot Games)

Every player who spawns at the beginning of the round or after being killed in the previous round has access to the Classic. This pistol can be bought without spending any credits. Professional players who mainly play utility-based Agents like Sova, Omen, and Viper tend to stick to this weapon during the initial Pistol rounds.

Based on the pick rates of these aforementioned Agents, players picked this free gun 769 times throughout VCT Masters Madrid. Well-known professionals like mindfreak, Zellsis, and Sacy used this weapon countless times and showcased their excellence with it.

2) Phantom

Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

Pros who prefer spray and pray playstyle through smokes in tight conditions tend to use Phantom. Maps like Sunset and Split, which have a lot of cheeky corners to maneuver, allowed players to take advantage of such conditions. Hence, these maps saw more Phantom picks than Vandal.

Professionals have picked Phantom 1735 times throughout the Swiss stage and playoff matches in VCT Masters Madrid. Players, including Zekken, t3xture, and other entry fraggers, have showcased some extraordinary plays with this weapon throughout the tournament.

1) Vandal

Vandal (image via Riot Games)

The Vandal is the highest-picked weapon in VCT Masters Madrid. It is one of the go-to weapons for professionals or casual players, as it rewards players with precise aim and is the only weapon in the Assault Rifle segment with the one-shot headshot potential. Moreover, players who prefer or are most likely to engage in long-range combat pick this lethal weapon.

In VCT Masters Madrid, maps like Icebox and Lotus offered a lot of space to take long-range fights. Hence, professionals playing on these maps preferred this specific weapon.

Professionals have purchased the Vandal 3718 times, including Swiss stage and playoff matches in VCT Masters Madrid. Players like TenZ, something, and fOrsakeN used Vandal countless times, and we’ve witnessed some of the best plays in the tournaments with this weapon.

