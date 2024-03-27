Top 5 most-picked maps at VCT Masters Madrid

VCT Masters Madrid started on March 14, 2024, and went on till March 24, where Sentinels from North America were crowned victorious. It was the first Riot-sponsored international tournament to be played on an Episode 8 patch, and therefore, sported Sunset for the first time. The entire map pool consisted of Ascent, Bind, Icebox, Breeze, Lotus, and Sunset.

Readers might be interested in knowing which had the highest pick rate at VCT Masters Madrid. Here is a ranked list of the same.

Most-picked maps at VCT Masters Madrid

5) Bind

Bind (Image via Riot Games)

Bind was picked seven times from the start to the end. This is one of the oldest maps in the game and has been around since the beta phase. The meta on the map is more or less stable, with most teams going for a Raze+double Controller setup. Skye was also a very popular pick.

At VCT Masters Madrid, the two remaining spots were filled by Agents of all classes, depending on the team's playstyle. Sova, KAY/O, Gekko, Fade, Cypher, Yoru, and even Reyna saw some play.

4) Icebox

Icebox (Image via Riot Games)

Like Bind, Icebox was also picked seven times at VCT Masters Madrid. The Agent meta on this frozen Kingdom stronghold was more stable across the board, with many teams running a Viper-Jett-Killjoy-Gekko core. This was also the young Initiator's best map.

Among the niche picks there were LOUD's Harbor, Karmine Corp's Sage, and FunPlus Phoenix's Omen and Reyna. Overall, this tournament marked an interesting shift in the way Icebox is played at a professional level.

3) Lotus

Lotus (Image via Riot Games)

At VCT Masters Madrid, Lotus was picked eight times. At the three-site map based in India's Western Ghats, the most popular Agent composition consisted of a Viper, Omen, Raze, Killjoy, and Fade.

Keeping the core intact, some teams tried out different versions. For example, Paper Rex dropped Viper, Fade, and Killjoy to try Astra, Skye, and Cypher. Team Heretics dropped Jett and Fade and went with Neon and Gekko instead. FunPlus Phoenix replaced Fade and Killjoy with Gekko and Chamber.

2) Split

Split (Image via Riot Games)

Split was picked nine times at Masters Madrid. This was the highest number of times a map was picked alongside Sunset. The most common Agents on Split were Viper, Omen, Skye, and Raze.

Among exceptional compositions on this map, Karmine Corp stood out the most. They ran an Omen-Raze core with Fade, Yoru, and Astra. Paper Rex also showed two iterations of the team: one with Jett and Raze and the other with Raze and Yoru. Some teams also picked Breach and Cypher.

1) Sunset

Sunset (Image via Riot Games)

Sunset was played nine times and had the most varied team composition among all the maps. Its novelty allowed teams to explore different styles and strategies, which led to a highly competitive and satisfying viewing experience.

Here are the compositions that all teams that made it to playoffs ran on the map:

Sentinels: Omen-Raze-KAY/O-Cypher-Gekko

Paper Rex: Viper-Omen-KAY/O-Gekko-Sage

LOUD: Viper-Omen-Sova-Breach-Phoenix

Gen.G: N/A

Among other interesting picks, Team Heretics played Neon, and FPX went with Harbor as their second Controller.

Check out more VCT 2024 Masters Madrid articles:

All qualified teams at the event || VCT 2024 Masters Madrid full schedule || 5 Duelist players to keep an eye out for || 5 Controller players to keep an eye out for || 5 Initiator players to keep an eye out for || 5 Sentinel players to keep an eye out for || VCT Masters Madrid power rankings || Gen.G at Masters Madrid || EDward Gaming at Masters Madrid || Team Heretics at Masters Madrid