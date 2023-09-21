Top 5 Valorant skins every Sova player must try

Sova's formidable presence in Valorant stems from his role as a Russian reconnaissance specialist. His diverse abilities allow him to scout, disrupt, and control the battlefield, making him ideal for intelligence-focused players. Choosing the right skin for him in the game's tactical world isn't just about looks; it enhances the experience of playing the Agent.

You can enhance your Sova's aesthetic with our handpicked collection of the top five skins that suit his appearance. These skins feature stunning designs and captivating effects to elevate your collection and display your commitment to the Valorant community's cherished archer.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Ranking the best Valorant skins for Sova mains

Sova-themed collection (Image via Riot Games)

The criteria for selecting these Valorant skins for Sova are as follows:

Availability : This list includes Valorant skins that are not part of previous Battle Passes or exclusive releases; you can acquire them from the in-game store section.

: This list includes Valorant skins that are not part of previous Battle Passes or exclusive releases; you can acquire them from the in-game store section. Color Coordination: Given the article's emphasis on character aesthetics, the majority of these skins showcase designs featuring blue/white/grey/black effects, aligning with Sova's thematic style.

5) Cryostasis Collection

Valorant's Cryostasis Collection was introduced on December 14, 2020, featuring skins for Melee (Hammer), Classic, Bulldog, Vandal, and Operator. The bundle is worth 7,100 VP, while the guns and the melee weapon cost 1,775 VP and 3,550 VP, respectively.

The Cryostasis skin has a captivating winter motif with a distinctive dynamic feature that causes ice and frost to accumulate on the weapon when not in use, melting away upon firing.

This skin collection harmoniously aligns with Sova's Russian heritage and his preference for cold-weather gear, creating a seamless blend with his character design.

4) Xenohunter Collection

Xenohunter Odin (Image via Riot Games)

Released on June 8, 2022, the Xenohunter Collection is a five-skin bundle in Valorant that includes skins for Melee knife, Frenzy, Bucky, Phantom, and Odin. The bundle costs 7,100 VP, but if purchased individually, the melee weapon is available for 3,550 VP, while the gun skins can be obtained for 1,775 VP each.

The functional weapon design of the Xenohunter set is characterized by meticulous detailing and a rugged appearance. Each weapon includes a side panel featuring a location sensor for visual flair.

The Xenohunter skinline complements Sova's character, as he is renowned for his mastery of difficult landscapes and strategic abilities.

3) RGX Collection - Blue variant

There are two versions of the RGX 11z Pro released in Valorant. The initial set, launched on October 6, 2021, included the Guardian, Vandal, Frenzy, Stinger, and a melee weapon, all available for 8,700 VP. The second bundle, released on April 26, 2022, featured the Operator, Phantom, Classic, Spectre, and Melee and was also priced similarly.

Individually, the melee weapons can be purchased for 4,350 VP each, while the gun skins are available for 2,175 VP each. Every skin in the collection offers three unique variants in striking red, blue, and yellow color options. Additionally, these skins come equipped with LEDs that can switch between four different colors.

These skins showcase a modern design featuring a seamless blend of exposed metal and glass components. The blue variant harmoniously matches Sova's metallic and dark aesthetic while incorporating luminous accents that emphasize his tech-savvy character.

2) Ion Collection - White or blue variant

Ion Operator (Image via Riot Games)

Valorant has two variations of the Ion collection.

The initial set, launched on November 11, 2020, featured skins for a unique Melee, Sheriff, Bucky, Phantom, and Operator, all for 8,700 VP. The second bundle, released on October 18, 2022, included skins for the Karambit melee, Frenzy, Spectre, Vandal, and Ares and was priced similarly to the first one. The melee weapons cost 4,350 VP, while each firearm costs 1,775 VP.

The Ion bundle features a weapons set boasting a futuristic design marked by its sleek and compact silhouette, mirroring the style of Sova's kit, complete with advanced projectiles. The color scheme of the Ion skin bundle perfectly aligns with Sova's attire, featuring blue luminescent elements, a white upper section, and subtle dark accents, creating a cohesive and complementary visual theme.

1) Recon Collection - Blue variant

Recon Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

Valorant unveiled the Recon Collection on August 25, 2021, at a price of 7,100 VP. This collection included the first butterfly knife, which could be purchased separately for 3,550 VP, in addition to skins for the Ghost, Spectre, Guardian, and Phantom, each priced individually at 1,775 VP.

Sova's history as a tactical operative and adept hunter is prominently reflected in his archery proficiency and extensive expertise in tracking and reconnaissance.

The Recon collection of weapons further enhances the essence of Sova's specialization, encapsulating his mission-focused skills and abilities.