tuyz's Valorant settings (2024): Key binds, sensitivity, and more

Professional gamer Arthur "tuyz" Andrade Viera, a native of Brazil, is the main Controller for LOUD's Valorant squad. He first became a member of the team in November 2022. His arrival to the organization brought about a dramatic performance improvement, and they went on to win the 2023 VCT Americas League, outperforming NRG, the dominant North American team.

This article offers a thorough overview of tuyz's Valorant settings in 2024. Continue reading for a detailed synopsis.

Everything to know about tuyz's Valorant settings

After winning the inaugural VALORANT Champions Tour 2022 season, LOUD has gained significant recognition within the Valorant professional circuit. After that, the group rose the ranks to become one of VCT's strongest teams.

However, despite tuyz and his teammates' best efforts, LOUD lost the Americas Kick-Off event finals against Sentinels and became the lower-seeded team to represent Americas in Master Madrid.

But it does not shadow the impact tuyz has brought around in the team. Below is a list of all of tuyz's Valorant settings:

Mouse

DPI - 800

800 Sensitivity - 0.32

0.32 Scoped Sensitivity - 1

1 ADS Sensitivity - Unknown

Unknown eDPI - 256

256 Polling Rate - 2000

2000 Raw Input Buffer - Off

Off Windows Sensitivity - 6

Crosshair

Primary

Colour - White

White Crosshair Colour - #ffffff

#ffffff Outlines - Off

Off Outline Opacity - 0

0 Outline Thickness - 0

0 Center Dot - Off

Off Center Dot Opacity - 0

0 Center Dot Thickness - 0

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines - On

On Inner Line Opacity - 1

1 Inner Line Length - 3

3 Inner Line Thickness - 2

2 Inner Line Offset - 2

2 Movement Error - Off

Off Firing Error - Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines - Off

Off Movement Error - Off

Off Movement Error Multiplier - 0

0 Firing Error - Off

Off Firing Error Multiplier - 0

Crosshair Code

0;s;1;P;u;000000FF;h;0;f;0;m;1;0l;3;0v;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Keyboard

Keybinds

Walk: L-shift

L-shift Crouch: L-Ctrl

L-Ctrl Jump: Space Bar

Space Bar Use Object: E

E Equip Primary Weapon: 1

1 Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

2 Equip Melee Weapon : 3

3 Equip Spike: 4

4 Use/Equip Ability: C

C Use/Equip Ability 2: Mouse 5

Mouse 5 Use/Equip Ability 3: Mouse 4

Mouse 4 Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: F

Map

Rotate - Rotate

Rotate Fixed Orientation - Based On Side

Based On Side Keep Player Centered - On

On Minimap size - 1.1

1.1 Minimap Zoom - 0.9

0.9 Minimap Vision Cones - On

On Show Map Region Names - Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution - 1920x1080

1920x1080 Aspect Ratio - 16:9

16:9 Aspect Ratio Method - Fill

Fill Display Mode - Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multi Threaded Rendering - On

On Material Quality - Low

Low Texture Quality - Low

Low Detail Quality - Low

Low UI Quality - Low

Low Vignette - Off

Off VSync - Off

Off Anti-Aliasing - MSAA 4x

MSAA 4x Anisotropic Filtering - 16x

16x Improve Clarity - On

On Experimental Sharpening - Off

Off Bloom - On

On Distortion - Off

Off Cast Shadows - Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Colour - Purple (Tritanopia)

Equipment

Mouse - Razer Viper Mini Signature Edition

Razer Viper Mini Signature Edition Keyboard - Wooting 60 HE

Wooting 60 HE Headset - HyperX Cloud II

HyperX Cloud II Mousepad - Zowie G-SR-SE Gris

Zowie G-SR-SE Gris Monitor - Zowie XL2566K

