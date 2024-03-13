tuyz's Valorant settings (2024): Key binds, sensitivity, and more

Professional gamer Arthur "tuyz" Andrade Viera, a native of Brazil, is the main Controller for LOUD's Valorant squad. He first became a member of the team in November 2022. His arrival to the organization brought about a dramatic performance improvement, and they went on to win the 2023 VCT Americas League, outperforming NRG, the dominant North American team.
This article offers a thorough overview of tuyz's Valorant settings in 2024. Continue reading for a detailed synopsis.
Everything to know about tuyz's Valorant settings
After winning the inaugural VALORANT Champions Tour 2022 season, LOUD has gained significant recognition within the Valorant professional circuit. After that, the group rose the ranks to become one of VCT's strongest teams.
However, despite tuyz and his teammates' best efforts, LOUD lost the Americas Kick-Off event finals against Sentinels and became the lower-seeded team to represent Americas in Master Madrid.
But it does not shadow the impact tuyz has brought around in the team. Below is a list of all of tuyz's Valorant settings:
Mouse
- DPI - 800
- Sensitivity - 0.32
- Scoped Sensitivity - 1
- ADS Sensitivity - Unknown
- eDPI - 256
- Polling Rate - 2000
- Raw Input Buffer - Off
- Windows Sensitivity - 6
Crosshair
Primary
- Colour - White
- Crosshair Colour - #ffffff
- Outlines - Off
- Outline Opacity - 0
- Outline Thickness - 0
- Center Dot - Off
- Center Dot Opacity - 0
- Center Dot Thickness - 0
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines - On
- Inner Line Opacity - 1
- Inner Line Length - 3
- Inner Line Thickness - 2
- Inner Line Offset - 2
- Movement Error - Off
- Firing Error - Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines - Off
- Movement Error - Off
- Movement Error Multiplier - 0
- Firing Error - Off
- Firing Error Multiplier - 0
Crosshair Code
0;s;1;P;u;000000FF;h;0;f;0;m;1;0l;3;0v;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
Keyboard
Keybinds
- Walk: L-shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: E
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon : 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability: C
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Mouse 5
- Use/Equip Ability 3: Mouse 4
- Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: F
Map
- Rotate - Rotate
- Fixed Orientation - Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered - On
- Minimap size - 1.1
- Minimap Zoom - 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones - On
- Show Map Region Names - Always
Video Settings
General
- Resolution - 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio - 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method - Fill
- Display Mode - Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multi Threaded Rendering - On
- Material Quality - Low
- Texture Quality - Low
- Detail Quality - Low
- UI Quality - Low
- Vignette - Off
- VSync - Off
- Anti-Aliasing - MSAA 4x
- Anisotropic Filtering - 16x
- Improve Clarity - On
- Experimental Sharpening - Off
- Bloom - On
- Distortion - Off
- Cast Shadows - Off
Accessibility
Enemy Highlight Colour - Purple (Tritanopia)
Equipment
- Mouse - Razer Viper Mini Signature Edition
- Keyboard - Wooting 60 HE
- Headset - HyperX Cloud II
- Mousepad - Zowie G-SR-SE Gris
- Monitor - Zowie XL2566K
