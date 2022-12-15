Valorant Episode 5 Act 3 Sentinel Tier List

Valorant recently went through a huge shift in the meta after Riot Games introduced Patch 5.12 that tweaked most Agents in the roster. As the tactical shooter demands players to master most and their kit in order to be more adaptive, gamers must learn where they stand in the current meta.

The Sentinel role saw a lot of movement after Chamber got nerfed. Despite the unfortunate changes, the French Agent is still playable. However, there are better picks that can outshine him on certain maps. Other Sentinel Agents are now seeing a rise in pick rates after Chamber has been found dominating competitive and professional play for the last few Episodes.

Note: This tier list is subjective and reflects the author's opinion

Sentinel Tier list in Valorant as of Episode 5 Act 3

Currently, there are only four Sentinel Agents in Valorant. The main task of a Sentinel is to hold off the site against enemy execution and counter-flanking opponents while also holding their ground. They are usually defensive Agents.

The following list will add the Agents to their respective tiers:

S Tier - Killjoy

Killjoy is easily the best Sentinel in the game right now. Her ability to hold off quick enemy executions is second to none, considering Chamber is not as flexible as he used to be. Nanoswarms are not only great for post-plant situations but can also guard certain areas from enemies for a certain amount of time.

Even on the attack, Killjoy can use her turret and Alarmbot to lookout for flanks. The only downside of her gadgets is the cooldown period, but that gets compensated with the two she gets to gather information.

A Tier - Cypher

The only reason Cypher failed to take the S Tier spot was because of Killjoy's Nanoswarms. That being said, Cypher's recent buffs make him a deadly Sentinel in Valorant. Both of his Tripwires can now cover larger areas and can be put in more flexible places.

Considering that Cypher's Tripwires does not have to go through a cooldown like Killjoy or Chamber's Trademark, he can easily leave the site with his camera and the rest of the setup to help the team. Furthermore, the Neural Theft Ultimate is stronger than ever with the addition of a second ping.

B Tier - Chamber

Chamber's recent nerfs arguably made him inferior, but not useless. The Agent is more like a Sentinel now. Unlike his previous state where he could comfortably entry frag, Chamber players will now have to be patient. His current kit puts him in a place where he will be situational.

Large Valorant maps like Haven and Breeze are likely to see less Chamber play as the range cooldown of his Trademark can make him inferior to the other Sentinel Agents on the list. However, players can quite easily use him on maps like Bind and Ascent, but with far less aggression.

C Tier - Sage

Despite being an excellent healer in Valorant, Sage falls short of a few steps to becoming the perfect Sentinel Agent. She excels in teamplay and utility, but it is not enough to hold off a strong execution, especially because it's extremely time-limited.

The Barrier Orb can be broken quite easily, as Slow Orbs can be quite a menace, but can be waited out. Her Resurrection remains the strongest ability by her side. She can no longer play aggressively as she only heals 30 HP for herself. However, she can be a great teamplayer for her squad. She still has uses on certain maps such as Ascent and Icebox where her wall is crucial.

The aforementioned list of Agents is stated as of the current meta of Valorant. However, future updates will likely change the tiers as some of them may once again go through tweaks.

