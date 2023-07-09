Valorant guide: Best Deadlock setups and lineups on Haven

Valorant, the popular tactical shooter game developed by Riot Games, offers a diverse range of agents, each with unique abilities. One such agent is Deadlock, a formidable Sentinel who excels at controlling the battlefield with her net, sonic sensors, and barrier mesh. We will delve into the best setups and lineups for Deadlock on the Haven map, one of the most challenging arenas in the game.

This guide will walk you through the step-by-step instructions for optimal setups and lineups for Deadlock's Craft Net, Sonic Sensor, Barrier Mesh, and Annihilation abilities on the Haven map. By following these strategies, you will enhance your Deadlock gameplay and contribute to the success of your team in Valorant.

How to use Deadlock's GravNet (Q) ability on Haven in Valorant

Deadlock's Craft Net ability allows her to throw a net that stuns enemies within its range. Here are some effective lineups for Craft Net on Haven:

1) Stairs Lineup

Stairs Lineup (Image via Sportskeeda)

Position your cursor on the tip of the leaf and run forward. Throw the Craft Net as soon as you start running. This lineup will land the net on the stairs, preventing enemies from pushing through that area.

2) Sewer Lineup

Sewer Lineup (Image via Sportskeeda)

Another useful lineup is to throw the Craft Net over the wall towards the sewer entrance. This will deny access to anyone attempting to push from that direction.

3) Box Lineup

Box Lineup (Image via Sportskeeda)

To control the area behind the box, position your cursor on the tip of the mountain and align it with the corner of the area. Jump and throw the Craft Net to land it perfectly behind the box, limiting enemy movement and providing you with an advantage.

How to use Deadlock's Sonic Sensor (Q) ability on Haven in Valorant

Deadlock's Sonic Sensor is a device that detects enemies within its range and stuns them. Here are some strategic placements for Sonic Sensor on Haven:

1) A Site Entrance

A Site Entrance (Image via Sportskeeda)

Place a Sonic Sensor near the entrance of A site to detect enemy movements and provide valuable information to your team.

2) Mid Control

Mid Control (Image via Sportskeeda)

Deploy a Sonic Sensor on the side wall or at the corner to cover the mid area. This will alert you and your team of enemy rotations or flanking attempts.

3) Garage

Garage (Image via Sportskeeda)

Position a Sonic Sensor near the entrance to Garage to gain early warning of enemy pushes. This is especially useful when defending Garage, as it can give you an advantage in stopping enemy advances.

How to use Deadlock's Barrier Mesh (E) ability on Haven in Valorant

Deadlock's Barrier Mesh ability allows her to deploy a wall that blocks enemy movement. Here are some effective setups for Barrier Mesh on Haven:

1) A Site Entrance

A Site Entrance (Image via Sportskeeda)

Use the Barrier Mesh to block off the entrance to A site. By aiming at specific reference points, such as corners or walls, you can ensure the barrier covers the desired area.

2) B Site Entrance

B Site Entrance (Image via Sportskeeda)

Like A site, deploy the Barrier Mesh to block off the entrance to B site. This will force enemies to break the wall or find an alternative route, buying you and your team valuable time.

How to use Deadlock's Ultimate Annihilation (X) ability on Haven in Valorant?

Deadlock's ultimate ability, Annihilation, unleashes a cocoon that traps and kills an enemy caught in its range. Here are some optimal uses for Annihilation on Haven:

1) Spike Plant or Defuse

Spike Plant or Defuse (Image via Sportskeeda)

When enemies are planting or defusing the spike, you can use Annihilation to deny them. Bounce it off walls or other surfaces to catch enemies off-guard and secure crucial kills.

2) Garage Control

Garage Control (Image via Sportskeeda)

If enemies are pushing from Garage, utilize Annihilation to create a deadly zone that forces them to retreat or face (almost) certain death.

3) Window or Lobby Control

Window or Lobby Control (Image via Sportskeeda)

When defending Window or Lobby, use Annihilation to punish enemies attempting to flank or gain control of these areas in Valorant.

Mastering Deadlock's abilities and setups on the Haven map requires knowledge, strategy, and execution. You can gain a significant advantage over your opponents by practicing and experimenting with different lineups.

Effective communication and coordination with teammates will further amplify the impact of Deadlock's abilities, leading to decisive victories in Valorant.

Poll : 0 votes