Valorant guide: How to play Iso on Ascent

In Valorant's Episode 7 Act 3, the introduction of Iso, a new Duelist agent, marks a game-changing moment. His abilities, inspired by anime aesthetics, bring a fresh and potent dynamic to combat, challenging players to adapt to his unique playstyle. Iso's arsenal is tailored for direct engagement and strategic map control, showcasing visual appeal and functional effectiveness.

Possessing the capability to significantly influence matches, Iso has a powerful presence, altering the competitive landscape in this recent release of Valorant. He seems poised to be a valuable choice on Ascent, one of the original Valorant maps, given its numerous narrow pathways and multiple sightlines.

This guide offers suggestions for crucial strategies and efficient ability combinations to optimize the potential of his toolkit.

Best Iso Undercut lineups on Ascent in Valorant

Iso's Undercut in Valorant is a strategic tool with versatile applications. Like Omen's Paranoia, it's a molecular bolt thrown forward, imposing "Fragile" debuff for four seconds on all players it touches, allies included. With a maximum of two charges per round, each costing 200 credits, Undercut becomes a powerful asset when used strategically.

This ability excels in scenarios where it can be deployed through walls and choke points, akin to Killjoy's Alarm Bot and Viper's Molly. Although its linear trajectory allows opponents to dodge, it becomes formidable when thrown into choke points where enemies advance. For instance, launching Undercut from Mid Vent to B heaven on Split catches enemies off guard, making it challenging to evade.

The following are the best Undercut lineups for Ascent:

1) Defending B-Main

2) Defending B-Lane

3) Attacking B-Choke

4) Attacking A-Generator

5) Defending A-Main

Precision is key to preventing Undercut from hitting the ground, and combining it with Iso's Contingency ability enhances its impact.

Best Iso Contingency lineups on Ascent in Valorant

Iso's Contingency ability deploys an indestructible energy wall blocking bullets forward for 4.6 seconds. Costing 250 credits and limited to one per round, it can't be halted at will. Strategically using Contingency enhances retake potential. Understanding its travel path is crucial, observed via the minimap for optimal deployment.

Contingency's ability to traverse walls allows supportive actions without direct line of sight. The wall deployment disrupts opponents, which is useful against the Operator, and advances through long lanes of the map entry.

The following are the best Contingency lineups for Ascent:

1) Attacking A-Choke

2) Attacking Catwalk

3) Attacking B-Choke

4) Retaking B-Stairs

5) Attacking Market

Best Iso Kill Contract lineups on Ascent in Valorant

Iso's Ultimate, Kill Contract, is a versatile ability with strategic depth. It acts as a countermeasure against enemy Ultimates, nullifying threats like Jett's Blade Storm or Raze's Showstopper by pulling foes into an alternate dimension, where they lose special abilities and must rely on weapons and aiming skills.

In post-plant situations, this ability provides a crucial advantage, isolating the last enemy for a one-on-one while a teammate focuses on defusing the spike. This move creates a strategic upper hand during critical moments.

Additionally, it disrupts the opponent team's economy by forcing close-range specialists into less-favorable medium-range engagements, countering Ultimates like those of Chamber and Jett, as well as undermining reliance on potent weapons during economically challenging rounds.

The following are the best Kill Contract lineups for Ascent:

1) Defending B-Main and Mid from A-Tree

2) Defending A-Main from A-Haven

3) Attacking A site

4) Attacking A-Tree from A-Lobby

5) Defending B-Main from B-Boat House

6) Attacking Mid Market from Mid-Link

Strategic deployment of Kill Contract involves uncovering stealthy foes, engaging with foresight, and considering the adversary's economic status and Ultimate availability in the dynamic realm of Valorant.

Maximizing the effectiveness of Iso's Double Tap in Valorant

Iso's Double Tap (E) adds an intriguing layer to the Valorant gameplay experience. This unique diverges from the typical agent abilities as it doesn't regenerate over time or with kills. Instead, activating it initiates a timer, and each enemy slain by Iso produces an energy orb. Shooting this orb grants him a temporary shield that can absorb a single instance of damage.

While this shield is susceptible to immediate destruction from enemy attacks or abilities, the ability presents a distinctive strategic advantage. Success with Double Tap hinges on embracing confident duels, aligning with Iso's aggressive playstyle. Coordinated team efforts are crucial, with allies providing utility such as flashes or stuns to complement his bold approach and secure advantageous situations.

To fully optimize Iso's Double Tap, players should adopt a daring dueling strategy, utilizing each kill to accumulate shields and potentially sway the outcome of a round or match. Strategic team collaboration, especially utility support, is essential to overcoming the ability's vulnerabilities and maximizing its effectiveness.

Moreover, the tactical use of Undercut serves as a potent combination, allowing Iso to swiftly dispatch adversaries and activate the protective shield. This nuanced approach to combining abilities reflects a balanced playstyle for this Valorant Agent, blending aggressive engagements with tactical teamwork to establish a formidable presence on the battlefield.

The content above encompasses all the essential information for playing Iso on Ascent.