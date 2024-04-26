Valorant Icebox map guide: Tips and tricks, layout, callouts, and more

Icebox is the fifth Valorant map, but the first to get a horizontal zipline. It consists of two bomb sites A and B, and has a lot of containers and cozy places to hide and fight. Icebox requires a player's sharp aim and strategic play to win a round. It is important to learn the map and all the callouts to get the best strategic gameplay and dominate the battleground.

This article will guide you on tips and tricks, layout, callouts, and more to win on Icebox.

Valorant Icebox map layout and callouts

In Valorant, good synergy always requires good communication among teammates. Communicating with teammates helps you to get easy frags and can contribute to a victory. Below are some callouts that are very crucial to play on Icebox.

All callouts and map layout of Icebox (Image via Riot Games || Reddit@u/Shenslash)

1) Mid Tube

Mid Tube is a key area of Valorant's Icebox, where the tube connects A site, B site, and Defender side Spawn. Players from both the attacking and defending sides always take advantage of the Mid Tube to catch enemies off guard.

2) Yellow (B-site)

B Yellow is one of the crucial areas to get a free kill by hiding behind the big yellow container. Attackers can hide behind the box after the plant and get easy kills as it often requires many utilities to clear, which gives them extra time.

3) Kitchen (B-site)

The kitchen area in mid is a key spot in Valorant, and it connects to the Tube. It’s crucial for catching enemies off guard, whether attacking on B site or A site.

4) Boiler (Mid)

This is an elevated area where defenders can peek to get free kills as it gives you a wide space in the mid-area. Players holding this area can easily hear the sound of enemies rotating. This area is vital for catching lurkers from mid.

5) Nest (A site)

This area is perfect for aggressive plays as the zipline connecting it allows players to hold on to the Nest and kill when an enemy appears. Sometimes enemies do not check the area where players can easily take down the team from the Nest.

How to play attack and defense on Icebox in Valorant

Both attack and defense on the map require strategy, team coordination, and proper utilization of abilities. Here are some guides to play attack and defense on A site.

A site

Attacking

To execute on A Site, players must communicate properly, clear angles, and slowly control the key areas as defenders can be anywhere holding angles. Using abilities like smokes and mollies effectively ensures that the plant site is clear of enemies. A site is all about long-range fights, so try to use weapons that are effective in long-range. After a successful plant, hold angles to kill the defuser where coordination plays an important role.

Defending

Players have to be very cautious and gather information early in the round to anticipate every movement of the enemy team. They have to use their utilities to choke enemies and delay their plant. Buying time is crucial as they have to plant within five seconds. Even if their plant is successful, the defenders have to coordinate with the team for a well-executed retake.

Use abilities effectively to flush out defenders and secure the site. Holding cozy angles can easily get players a kill, so they should always look for cubbies and cozy angles.

B Site

Attacking

B site has lots of containers and cozy places, so players have to clear especially the Yellow area where the anticipation of enemies is very high. After controlling the key areas, they must ensure coverage of the planter from both the nest and snowman area.

Following a successful plant, maintaining control of Yellow and Cubby is essential for eliminating enemies through strategic peeking. Additionally, one player can go from Mid under the Pipe to kill the defuser off guard and add an advantage to the team’s strategy.

Defending

Defending the B site requires proper team coordination as two players are required to hold. One must look for mid-push and one can jump peek from Yellow to ensure no enemies are coming. Using proper abilities can help prevent enemies from entering the site.

5 best Agents for Valorant's Icebox

Valorant features 24 Agents, and choosing the right Agent for Icebox is crucial for victory. Players often get perplexed while making a choice, so our detailed guide will assist them.

1) Killjoy

Killjoy on Icebox (Image via Riot Games)

Killjoy is an important Agent for the map as she can hold flanks and easily clear sites with her abilities. She is also useful to prevent spike defusing with the use of her Nanoswarm. Her ultimate Lockdown can easily clear the site to execute a plant successfully.

Similarly on defense, it can be useful to prevent the enemy from entering the site with the help of Nanoswarm. Her Turret ability can be crucial in mid-boilers to catch flanks.

2) Omen

Omen on Icebox (Image via Riot Games)

Omen is the most effective considering the huge structure of the map. His smokes play a crucial role in site execution and blocking enemies' vision. His ultimate, From the Shadows, is useful to catch enemies off-guard on a huge map-like icebox. Omen’s Shrouded step is also useful to access areas others can’t, making him perfect for the map.

3) Jett

Jett on Icebox (Image via Riot Games)

Icebox is a huge map, so Jett as Duelist is very effective as she can Dash out by the ability Tailwind and catch rotating enemies easily before they can enter a side. Her Updraft ability is also useful to access some high areas like Pipe or Generator of A site. Her Ultimate can turn the tide in Eco-rounds, making her a key Agent on this map.

4) Sage

Sage on Icebox (Image via Riot Games)

Sage is an important Agent on this map. Her Barrier Orb ability blocks enemies from entering sites, and it's also great for attackers to safely plant. Her ability, Slow Orb, slows down aggressive pushes, and her Ultimate, Resurrection, boosts team numbers, turning the tide.

5) Sova

Sova on Icebox (Image via Riot Games)

Sova is very important as he can easily reveal areas and clear cozy places with his Recon Bolt and Owl Drone ability. His Shock Bolt can be useful to give cheap damage to enemies even to kill one. His Ultimate, Hunter’s Fury, is also very crucial in post-plant to prevent enemies from defusing the spike.

This concludes everything you need to know from tips and tricks to layout, callouts, and more.

