Valorant Night Market: 5 rarest weapon skins players can expect in Episode 5 Act 2

The Night Market for Valorant's Episode 5 Act 2 is almost open in the game. From September 28, 2022 through October 11, 2022, the Night Market will be open. There are already plenty of skins to keep an eye out for in the Night Market rotation, as they will be quite cheap. The Night Market can feature any of them in this cycle, from simple skins to luxury cosmetic skins.

The Night Market provides six skins in rotation. Gamers may buy all of them if they want to because all the weapon skins are incredibly cheap compared to the skins available in the in-game store.

Since the Night Market is only open once per Act, this is an excellent way to obtain skins for a player's inventory. This listicle will mention the five rarest weapon skins a player can purchase in the Night Market for Episode 5 Act 2 in Valorant.

Rare skins from the Valorant's Night Market

The Night Market rotation in Valorant is frequently loaded with skins that players aren't anticipating or willing to get, which is why the majority of the coveted weapon skins by Valorant players are extremely rare to appear in the Night Market. However, the market does provide some excellent bargains in comparison to the current skin prices.

When the Night Market first opens, weapon skins may not contain the rarest of their kind, and there is a scarcity of skins that are released in top-tier packages. The five rarest Weapon Skins that players may find in the Night Market for Episode 5 Act 2 of Valorant are as follows:

1) Wayfinder Shorty

Wayfinder Shorty was introduced in January 2022 as a Twitch Prime exclusive incentive for members. It was the first of its sort, and no other weaponry in the game is designed in the same way. The skin has a matte black backdrop with gold and silver elements that resemble a monochrome contour found on maps.

2) Arcane Sheriff

Riot Games revealed their Netflix series Arcane in the fourth quarter of 2021. League of Legends, their other big gaming IP, was included in the series. Valorant introduced the Arcane Sheriff skin on November 5, 2021 as a promotion for the series.

The Sheriff skin is unique in that it is a copy of the gun used by one of the show's key characters, Jinx. It radically alters the typical sheriff's design, as well as the animations related to it when firing and holding the pistol. Because of the aforementioned features, it is not only one of the rarest skins in the game, but also one of the most desired owing to its unrivaled originality.

3) Magepunk Marshal

The Magepunk Marshal is one of Valorant's most popular weapon skins, and fans eagerly await its appearance on the market, which is quite rare. The skin costs less than 1775 VP, which is a reasonable amount of credit to invest in this stunning weapon skin.

4) Origin Vandal

The Origin Vandal was launched as part of the Origin Bundle on June 9, 2021. When a player shoots an enemy, the weapon makes the sound of two heavy metals hitting each other.

The pistol floats in mid-air between the hands during the inspection animation, with some disks whirling. It is loved by a certain set of players who enjoy metallic tones. After investing Radianite Points, the Origin Vandal can develop into other colored variants.

5) BlastX Phantom

The BlastX Phantom resembles a toy pistol in appearance and sound, as well as overall appearance. Its crisp bullet sound typically serves to instill confidence, allowing players to retain recoil better than other skins for the rifle.

It also includes additional options, such as unlocking different colors, which enhances the weapon's appearance. Despite the fact that the cosmetic is expensive, gamers in the community love them.

Note: This article is subjective and represents the author's own opinions.

