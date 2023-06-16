Valorant NO LIMITS skin collection: How much does the bundle cost?

The NO LIMITS skin collection has made its way to the Valorant stores with the latest Patch 6.11. The bundle features visuals resembling the ongoing VCT Tokyo Masters and five weapons. Alongside delivering a special color-changing visual, the NO LIMITS bundle also introduces the second Baseball Bat melee to Valorant. It is a unique collection with a relatively simple visual effect yet a neat look.

Skin enthusiasts in Valorant can now grab the bundle from the in-game store before it leaves in around two weeks.

How much does the NO LIMITS collection cost in Valorant?

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT The NO LIMITS bundle is here. Step into the shadows or let in the light with this shade-shifting new skinline. The NO LIMITS bundle is here. Step into the shadows or let in the light with this shade-shifting new skinline. https://t.co/atSHA5OFkX

The NO LIMITS skin collection is available for 5100 Valorant Points (VP) through the in-game store. Each gun skin from the bundle can be acquired for 1275 VP, while the Bat melee can be purchased for 2550 VP. Being a Deluxe-tier bundle, NO LIMITS is pretty cheap and can be added to one's collection without spending a lot of in-game currency.

Apart from weapon skins, the color-shifting bundle also features cosmetics such as a player card and a gun buddy for 375 VP and 475 VP, respectively. The mentioned cosmetic items will no longer be available once the collection leaves the store. Players who want to collect the weapon charm alongside the banner must purchase the items before NO LIMITS leaves the shop.

What weapons does the NO LIMITS collection feature?

Riot has incorporated a total of five weapons with the NO LIMITS bundle. They are as follows:

NO LIMITS Ghost

NO LIMITS Spectre

NO LIMITS Bulldog

NO LIMITS Vandal

NO LIMITS Bat

The bundle does not include any variants or special effects as it is part of a Deluxe skinline. However, one can enjoy its unique color-changing effect while using the weapons.

The weapons can change their themes from light to dark once a player moves out of shadow or vice versa. This makes the skinline extremely interesting as it also has gorgeous visuals resembling VCT's current Masters tournament.

Is Valorant's NO LIMITS Collection eligible for Night Market?

Fans eyeing out NO LIMITS for a later purchase will be pleased to learn that the entire collection is eligible for Night Market, including the Bat melee. Being a Deluxe-tier bundle, NO LIMITS meets the discounted marketplace's price threshold criteria.

However, the collection will be added to the said marketplace after the completion of two Acts. Meaning players will not receive NO LIMITS skins in their Night Market in Episode 6 Act 3 or Episode 7 Act 1.

Patch 6.11 has introduced many changes to the game while also delivering outstanding cosmetics. With Episode 7 nearing, fans are excited to see what more Riot has planned for their beloved hero-shooter.

Poll : 0 votes