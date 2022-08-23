Valorant patch 5.04 expected file size for PC

Valorant will soon welcome a new patch alongside a new Act, adding a new Battle Pass and weapon collection to the game. The upcoming patch will bring new customization options in the crosshair settings and two Agent-related bug fixes. However, Episode 5 Act 2 will not be as significant as fans had expected.

The introductory Act of Episode 5 is on the verge of ending, paving the way for its second Act. The new Act will reportedly reflect the theme of Champions 2022.

Valorant Champions, the final event of VCT 2022, is slated to start on August 31. Riot Games has adopted every possible way to promote the event, be it on social media or in-game. The new Act is expected to act as a torch-bearer for the event as well.

What is the expected file size for patch 5.04 in Valorant?

Valorant is undoubtedly one of the most successful tactical shooter titles and Riot Games' prized possession. The competitive first-person shooter exhibits a perfect balance of gunplay and character abilities, giving players a unique experience. However, being a free-to-play game has its limits.

The game's mechanics can quickly become stale if the developers do not strive to add new content and make changes to the meta. Fortunately, Riot Games has managed it efficiently, adding new Agents, maps, lore, and other exciting changes. Moreover, they regularly address bugs and every Agent's state.

Patch 5.04 will launch on August 23 and the game's servers will be made unavailable at 06:00 PDT in preparation for the patch. Once the maintainence is complete, players will be able to download the update.

File sizes of previous game patches have been known to be around 1.5GB to 2GB. Since patch 5.04 is comparatively small, players can expect it to feature a file size of around 1.5GB.

All expected changes in patch 5.04

As hinted by informants, the upcoming Act will disappoint many fans due to its uneventful features. Patch 5.04 will mark the beginning of Episode 5 Act 2 and will bring a new Battle Pass, a timed-exclusive weapon collection paying tribute to Champions 2022, a new home screen, and more.

As announced by Riot Games earlier, all maps in the game will feature popular POIs decorated in Champions 2022 style. Alongside a bunch of new cosmetics, Valorant will now feature an improved crosshair customization system, allowing players to choose a custom color and tune the element further.

In addition, two bugs related to popular Agents, Yoru and Chamber, have been addressed.

Previous speculations involved the introduction of a new Agent in the new Act. However, the highly anticipated Indian-origin Agent will not be joining Valorant Protocol anytime soon. Furthermore, despite earlier speculations, there will be no significant changes to the existing maps and no new game modes.

With the dates for Champions 2022 closing in, Riot Games will definitely want fans to focus more on the event. Adding more content to the game will indirectly affect viewership of the event, which is probably why the team decided to keep Episode 5 Act 2 simple in theory, but brilliant in execution.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Saman