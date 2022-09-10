Valorant PBE patch 5.06: Upcoming Brimstone and KAY/O voice lines hint unsung lore behind Radiant War

Valorant's public beta environment is now testing a new patch, adding some intriguing changes and a bunch of new voice lines. The new voice lines shed light on Brimstone's perspective regarding enemy Agents and his team members.

The veteran Controller does not speak much in the game currently, and these new voice lines are undoubtedly a welcome change. Moreover, one of the voice lines hints at an interesting event from the future of Alpha Earth.

Shiick @Shiick New voicelines added on PBE 5.06!

Love me some Brimstone lines. New voicelines added on PBE 5.06!Love me some Brimstone lines. https://t.co/c94AIdns1v

The changes, which are currently being tested on PBE, are expected to drop as patch 5.06 for Valorant's global version. The ongoing PBE will end on September 12 at 11:00 AM PDT. Patch 5.06 is anticipated to be released in the game a day after the PBE ends.

This article will reveal all the voice lines that will soon become a part of Valorant's intriguing set of Agent conversations.

Upcoming voicelines in Valorant to be introduced with patch 5.06

The brainy creators behind Valorant have always strived to make things interesting for fans. Agent conversations render the game more interactive and give players a chance to indulge in well-thought lore. This triggers fans into theorizing more about their favorite Agent's backdrop, allowing a deeper connection.

Brimstone isn't a very popular Agent in Valorant due to his bland design. He also does not feature many voicelines as of now. However, the upcoming patch is all set to fix the lack of voice lines for the veteran hailing from the United States.

A new set of voice lines during the round-start phase involves KAY/O talking to Brimstone about a battle at Hell's Bridge. The robot from an alternate future is said to share a precious bond with Brimstone. He refers to a mysterious battle that he fought alongside Brimstone, revealing his wish to do the same again.

That said, Brimstone is unable to acknowledge KAY/O's emotions as the former has no idea what the friendly robot is talking about. At the start of the round, KAY/O says:

"Brimstone, game plan! Let's do what we did at the battle of Hell's Bridge."

Brimstone replies:

"KAY/O, I have no idea what you're talking about."

Here, KAY/O seems to be referring to the iconic battle of the future, Radiant War. As the lore suggests, KAY/O will be built to protect humanity from the wrath of Radiants, 200 years from the present. He will fight alongside Brimstone and other humans to neutralize Radiants like Reyna, Skye, Astra, and more.

The outcome of the battle turned out to be extremely brutal. Hence, KAY/O traveled back in time to stop the war from happening in the future. He currently fights alongside humans and Radiants as part of Valorant Protocol to stop Legion's unfavorable plans of harvesting Radianite.

In the voice line, KAY/O seems to be referring to the Radiant War in one of Valorant's alternate realities, where he will fight alongside Brimstone in the battle of Hell's Bridge. However, Brimstone has no idea about the war from the future since he has not faced it yet. It is definitely an interesting lore for fans to indulge in.

clutchgirl_03 🍬 @candygirl_03 @Shiick ahhh these voicelines open up the lore so much more and my mind is running a mile a minute @Shiick ahhh these voicelines open up the lore so much more and my mind is running a mile a minute 👀✨

Alongside the above, Brimstone will also receive other voice lines, engaging in conversations with other Agents. Here is one where Raze thanks him for gifting her paint canisters, possibly for building more grenades:

"Brimstone, chefinho! Thanks for the paint canisters. Ah! Best gift ever!"

Brimstone replies:

"You bet and don't use them all in one day."

Brimstone will also receive new voicelines involving Astra, Chamber, Skye, Neon and KAY/O.

Round start with enemy Astra:

"Don't let their Astra dictate our battle. Find the angle, take control."

Round start with allied Astra:

"Astra, help me manage the field. A bird's eye view is one thing and there's whatever the hell you got."

Barrier Down with enemy Chamber:

"Stay out of Chamber's sights."

Commend to Chamber:

"Ahah, show off!"

Round start with enemy Chamber:

"For a straight shooter, that Chamber sure can talk in circles."

Match start with ally KAY/O:

"There's something about you, KAY/O. Don't know what it is yet, but I like it."

Barrier down with allied KAY/O:

"Get a move on, Agent!"

Last kill enemy KAY/O:

"Sorry friend, just doing my job."

Round start with ally Neon:

"Let's roll, Neon. Show us what that K-Sec training did for ya."

Round start with ally Skye:

"Take us in, Skye! I want you on the front lines. Bring the whole damn zoo!"

Brimstone will also address the messy plans of Kingdom in Valorant's Fracture:

"What did Kingdom get itself into this time?"

Lastly, he will have two new voicelines for the match start, one as an Attacker and the other as a Defender.

Match start as an Attacker:

"Let's ready up! We are here for Radianite and we're not leaving until it's ours."

Match start as a defender:

"They picked the wrong day to mess with our world."

All the aforementioned voicelines are presently being tested in Valorant's PBE. It is presently unclear whether all of them will make the cut for the game's global version.

Edited by Saman