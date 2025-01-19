Valorant player suggests Halo-inspired mode, sparks online debate

Over the years, Riot Games has released numerous game modes in Valorant. Some of these have marked their place permanently in the game, while others appeared for a limited period. These modes ranged from Snowball Fight — where you can shoot enemies with only a snowball gun — to Replication, where your team can pick the same agent to play. Other formats like Swift Play and Team Deathmatch have also been popular within the community.

Valorant has an active player base community across various social media platforms like X and Reddit. Redditor u/ThaDuke24 has posted a suggestion in the subreddit r/VALORANT that there should be a new game mode that is similar to the SWAT mode in Halo:

“Valorant should have a halo style "SWAT" game mode.”

They suggested that introducing a similar game mode in Valorant will help players improve their aim and act as an excellent means to warm up.

This Reddit post sparked enormous debate as fans found it factually confusing. Halo’s SWAT game mode enabled players to score instant kills with headshots and minimal damage on body shots as they are not equipped with shields. They could only use certain weapons in that mode.

To this, Redditor u/BadDub commented:

"Body shots count in swat btw. Headshot is just a one shot though."

Some members in the subreddit have expressed their need for a new game mode, while others claimed that Riot Games won't release one anytime soon. Redditor u/mtnlol pointed out that the damage system in Valorant is already similar to that of Halo’s SWAT:

“That's not what SWAT mode in halo is. It was without shields and only certain weapons, so a BR headshot instakilled for example. You could argue halo SWAT mode makes it much more like what valorant is by default.”

u/iCashMon3y’ posted a similar reaction further clarifying SWAT's format:

“Body shots counted in SWAT, headshots were just more efficient.”

Reddit users discussing about the technicalities of the game mode (Image via Reddit)

The Redditor made an intriguing observation, suggesting that Halo's SWAT format's headshot damage mechanism was more effective than Valorant's.

Alongside this debate, u/SodaOnly2025 expressed that the game needs new maps that are fun to play:

“Valorant lacks fun maps.”

Different takes can be seen in the Reddit post as some of them also expressed how this game mode reminds them of Headshot Only Servers in Counter-Strike 1.6. To this, Redditor u/you_lost-the_game said:

“What you want is cs 1.6 HS only server.”

Reddit users putting out their own point of views about the addition of a new game mode in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Current game modes in Valorant

There are currently eight game modes in Valorant:

1) Competitive

Competitive game mode ranks (Image via Riot Games)

Since the player rank is impacted and the stakes are higher, Valorant's competitive game mode is the most played. The goal is to effectively attack or defend the site in order to win rounds. The game is won by the first team to score 13 rounds.

2) Unrated

Unrated game mode (Image via Riot Games)

As the name implies, the player's rank is unaffected by the Unrated mode. Other than that, Unrated is a perfect replica of Competitive. However, the game only has one Overtime. This implies that once the teams score 12–12, there can only be two further rounds. The game is either won by the victor of the two rounds or it ends in a draw.

3) Deathmatch

Deathmatch game mode (Image via Riot Games)

For players who want to warm up before waiting for a ranked match, Deathmatch is the preferred game mode. Each lasts 10 minutes, and the winner is the player who scores 40 kills. Gamers spawn at random points on the map, and they receive a health boost upon each kill.

4) Spike Rush

Spike Rush game mode (Image via Riot Games)

Spike Rush is a fun game mode in Valorant that lasts for around 15 minutes. Unique power-up orbs can be found throughout the map that grant the player special abilties like Golden Gun, Scanner bullets, Ultimate Ability, and much more. The match is a best of seven rounds, and any team to secure four rounds in total by attacking and defending wins Spike Rush in Valorant.

5) Escalation

Escalation game mode (Image via Riot Games)

Escalation's idea has similarities to that of the Gun Game in other well-known first-person shooters, such Call of Duty. Players must cycle through 12 different weapons in order to win the match in this format. They can advance to the next by getting kills with the first one. Escalation matches last roughly 10 minutes.

6) Swiftplay

Swiftplay game mode (Image via Riot Games)

Swiftplay is similar to Competitive and Unrated modes in terms of objective. It just takes five rounds for a team to win the match. As the game goes on, it becomes simpler to obtain a certain weapon because the economy points are made more flexible in this format.

For players who want to train and unwind for a little while without losing rank, the Swiftplay game mode is ideal. The average length of a match is 20 minutes.

7) Team Deathmatch

Team Deathmatch game mode (Image via Riot Games)

Team Deathmatch is a relatively new game mode in Valorant. On a particular Team Deathmatch map, the players can select which Agents they want to use when they spawn. The match is won by the team with 100 kills. This game mode has a confined selection of weapons, and as the match goes on, the loadouts change one after the other.

8) Premier

Premier game mode (Image via Riot Games)

The Premier mode is an important game mode in Valorant where a player must create a team of five players and compete with teams around the server for a chance to secure a spot in the Valorant Challengers league. The objective of the Premier is exactly the same as the Competitive mode.

There have been numerous updates and features in Valorant in order to maintain its popularity and freshness. However, as the season progresses, it is unclear if Riot Games is planning to add a new game mode to Valorant any time soon.

