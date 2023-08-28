Valorant RetroLA skin collection: Price, release date, variants, and more

Valorant's latest Episode 7 Act 2 is all ready to be released, and fans are hyped to kickstart the newest update with a bang. Riot Games will follow its traditional route of introducing a brand-new Battlepass featuring four unique skin collections this Episode, namely, the RetroLA, Sticker Pop, Transition, and the RDVN. This article will explore the first collection and provide a detailed showcase of the same.

The RetroLA skin collection, as the name suggests, is heavily inspired by the history and street culture of Los Angeles, California.

Valorant Episode 7 Act 2 Battlepass RetroLA collection details

Valorant's Battlepass is a great way for players to earn numerous in-game cosmetics for their weapons at a bargain price of $9.99. As such, the RetroLA collection is a great addition to this Episode's BP, featuring a unique, fresh aesthetic.

Riot Game's talented team of designers ensures that there's enough variation in every Episode's Battlepasses to make it a viable investment for players looking to get their first melees (or even entire collections) at a low price point.

Release date

The newest RetroLA skin collection for Valorant will arrive with the game's Episode 7 Act 2 update. The update patch will go live on August 29, 2023, or August 30, 2023, depending on your region. Upon updating the game client, you will have access to the RetroLA collection.

RetroLA collection price

The RetroLA skin collection is part of Valorant's Episode 7 Act 2 Battlepass. This cosmetic collection will not be available as a standalone bundle and will only be accessible upon purchasing the Battlepass for 1000 Valorant Points (VP) and completing the required tiers.

RetroLA collection’s design

Game Producer Mingxi Zou commented that the RetroLA skin collection has been inspired by Los Angeles's iconic sunsets and its impressive street culture. Commemorating the Champions tournament, the skin line features a vibrant paint finish, highlighting a beautiful sunset across the horizon.

The skins have great visual appeal, combining beautiful complimentary colors. Fans will be excited to know that the weapons do feature a minimalistic animation of clouds floating across the horizon, which adds a touch of character to the entire collection.

All weapons in RetroLA collection

The RetroLA skin collection will feature a total of four weapons. Here is a list of all the guns that will receive this brand-new skin line with the Episode's newest Battlepass:

Classic Bucky Guardian

Variants

Unfortunately for the community, this skin collection will neither have any upgradable VFX nor any color variants. The Transition skin collection will be the only Battlepass skin bundle for Episode 7 Act 2 to offer any variants for its weapon finishes.

