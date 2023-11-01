Valorant's Horizon Event Pass 2023: How much XP does it take to complete?

The brand-new Episode 7 Act 3 for Valorant is live, and along with all the latest additions, Riot Games has included a new Horizon Event Pass with it. The new Event Pass is a subtle celebration with regard to Valorant's official inclusion of China in the game and very much revolves around Sage and her lore as well.

Players will be thrilled to know that the new Horizon Pass will be a free addition to the game. Below, you will find a detailed guide with regard to the Pass and any essentials associated with it within the game.

How much XP does it take to complete Valorant's Horizon Event Pass 2023?

Horizon Event Pass 2023 in Valorant (Image via Riot Games and x.com/KLABOMEGA)

The Horizon Event Pass 2023 is an eight-tier long Battlepass that has been released with the debut of Episode 7 Act 3 on October 31, 2023, at 2 pm Pacific Time (PT). It will run for approximately four weeks, until November 28, 2023.

A total of 1,05,700 XP will be awarded to all players who dedicate enough time to complete this free Event Pass. Here is the complete list of all tiers of rewards, along with the XP amount required to earn it:

Tier 1: "Welcome" Title - 500 XP

"Welcome" Title - 500 XP Tier 2: "United" Title - 6,000 XP

"United" Title - 6,000 XP Tier 3: 10 Radianite Points - 7,800 XP

10 Radianite Points - 7,800 XP Tier 4 : "Good Luck Knot" Buddy - 10,100 XP

: "Good Luck Knot" Buddy - 10,100 XP Tier 5: 10 Radianite Points - 13,100 XP

10 Radianite Points - 13,100 XP Tier 6: "Pocket Sage" Spray - 17,100 XP

"Pocket Sage" Spray - 17,100 XP Tier 7: 10 Radianite Points - 22,200 XP

10 Radianite Points - 22,200 XP Tier 8: "Warm Welcome" Player Card - 28,900 XP

While it might seem like a huge chunk of XP to gather, players must note that there is an extremely long time period attached to the new Event Pass, allowing them to easily grind for the same.

The quickest and easiest way to earn a ton of XP in Valorant is by completing all the weekly and daily challenges offered by the game. These can be further supplemented by playing quick and high XP rewarding games such as Escalation, Team Deathmatch, Spike Rush, and others.

Similar to previous Event Passes, such as the Champions 2023 Pass and the Lunar Celebration Pass, the items offered commemorate a special event in Riot's Calendar.

Valorant's Horizon Event Pass 2023 release date across all regions

As discussed above, the Horizon Event Pass went live on October 31, 2023, at 2 pm PT with the release of the new Act, which will be different for players across different time zones. Here are the release times in different regions:

Asia Pacific: October 31, 2023, at 2 pm PT

October 31, 2023, at 2 pm PT Brazil: October 31, 2023, at 6 pm Brasilia

October 31, 2023, at 6 pm Brasilia Europe: October 31, 2023, at 11 pm CET

October 31, 2023, at 11 pm CET Japan: November 1, 2023, at 6 am JST

November 1, 2023, at 6 am JST India: November 1, 2023, at 2:30 am IST

For more Valorant news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.