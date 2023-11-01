Valorant's Horizon Event Pass 2023: Start and end date, all rewards, and more

Valorant Episode 7 Act 3 is set to bring a Horizon Event Pass for all its fans. Players across the world are more hyped than ever, as the Act is set to introduce a new Duelist Agent, the likes of which the game has never seen. ISO, a Chinese gun for hire, will join the battlefields of the tactical shooter upon the release of the Act.

Below, readers will find all the necessary details about the Horizon Event Pass 2023.

Valorant's Horizon Event Pass 2023 start and end date

Horizon Event Pass 2023 in Valorant (Image via Riot Games and x.com/KLABOMEGA)

The Horizon Event Pass 2023 in Valorant will debut with the release of the new Episode 7 Act 3 on October 31, 2023, for some regions and on November 1, 2023, for others.

Players can find the new Act's release timings below:

Asia Pacific: October 31, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. PT.

October 31, 2023, at 06:00 p.m. Brasilia Europe: October 31, 2023, at 11:00 p.m. CET

November 1, 2023, at 6:00 a.m. JST. India: November 1, 2023, at 2:30 a.m. IST.

The end date for the Horizon Event Pass 2023 has been confirmed to be November 28, 2023, for some, and November 29, 2023, for others.

Players should not worry about making any microtransactions as the Horizon Event Pass 2023 will be a free inclusive pass.

The Event Pass revolves primarily around Sage's lore in the game and commemorates the launch of Valorant in China.

All Horizon Event Pass 2023 rewards in Valorant

The new Horizon Event Pass will feature eight redeemable rewards, all of which can be earned by simply playing the game and earning XP:

Tier 1: "Welcome" Title - 500 XP

"United" Title - 6,000 XP Tier 3: 10 Radianite Points - 7,800 XP

: "Good Luck Knot" Buddy - 10,100 XP Tier 5: 10 Radianite Points - 13,100 XP

"Pocket Sage" Spray - 17,100 XP Tier 7: 10 Radianite Points - 22,200 XP

Episode 7 Act 3 is now live, and those who haven't had the chance to experience it can do so. The Act definitely has a lot in store for players, and the community's overall response to its release has been positive.

For more such news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.