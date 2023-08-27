Valorant's Imperium skin collection: Release date and time for all regions

With the upcoming release of the long-anticipated Episode 7 Act 2 in Valorant, the developers will bring in a new map, Agent balancing, new skin bundles, and many more stuff. The fans will finally have the opportunity to grab the Imperium skin bundle on August 29, 2023, when Valorant will receive a new update.

Since Valorant’s release in 2020, the devs never failed to amaze its fanbase, introducing jaw-dropping skin bundles alongside the release of new Acts. There is no difference this time. As the clock ticks closer, players around the world are eagerly waiting for the update to spend some money on this beautiful bundle.

So, without further ado, let us have a look at all the skins available in the Imperium bundle in Valorant.

When will Valorant’s Imperium Skin collection become available?

Expand Tweet

The Imperium skin collection will be introduced along with Episode 7 Act 2 on August 29, 2023 ( August 30 for Asia-Pacific and other eastern regions) in Valorant. The upcoming Imperium Skin bundle will replace the Daydream collection.

Episode 7 Act 1 is currently underway and will witness its conclusion on August 28, 2023. After that, the Competitive mode will be unavailable for a couple of hours, followed by a maintenance break.

The following are the time stamps when the server will be down for approximately two to four hours:

Asia Pacific : The servers in this region will go down for maintenance on 29/08/2023 at 2 pm PST.

: The servers in this region will go down for maintenance on 29/08/2023 at 2 pm PST. Brazil : The servers from this region will go down for maintenance on 29/08/2023 at 6 am PST.

: The servers from this region will go down for maintenance on 29/08/2023 at 6 am PST. Europe : The servers in this region will go down for maintenance on 29/08/2023 at 8 pm PST.

: The servers in this region will go down for maintenance on 29/08/2023 at 8 pm PST. Korea : The servers from this region will go down for maintenance on 29/08/2023 at 2 pm PST.

: The servers from this region will go down for maintenance on 29/08/2023 at 2 pm PST. Latin America : The servers in this region will go down for maintenance on 29/08/2023 at 6 am PST.

: The servers in this region will go down for maintenance on 29/08/2023 at 6 am PST. North America: The servers from this region will go down for maintenance on 29/08/2023 at 6 am PST.

Once the servers are functional again, players can download patch 7.04. After installing the update via the Riot client, Valorant enthusiasts worldwide can enjoy Episode 7 Act 2 and its latest offerings, including the Imperium Skin collection and the new Battlepass.

Expand Tweet

The Imperium skin collection is an exclusive weapon collection, and it will be available in the market for 8700 VP, making it one of the costliest bundles of the game. The bundle contains the following items:

Weapons

Vandal

Sheriff

Operator

Judge

Blades of Imperium (dual-handed melee)

Accessories

Imperium card

Imperium spray

Imperium gun buddy

The Imperium skin bundle shares similarities with a few old skins. A shade of emerald green with a hint of gold kind of reminds us of the skin from the Serenity bundle, whereas the skin's Pearl (white) variant is reminiscent of the iconic Sovereign skinline.

Additionally, skins in the Imperium collection have the largest finishers Riot has ever created, with a humongous dragon appearing above the final enemy's body. The best part of the bundle is that it offers a total of 4 amazing variants: Emerald (Default Variant), Ruby, Pearl, and Obsidian.

Considering past iterations, the bundle might be available in the store for three to four weeks before it's taken out of rotation. However, if players want to buy each of the weapon skins (Vandal, Sheriff, Operator & Judge) individually, they can do so for 2175 VP when it appears in their daily store rotation. Similarly, the “Blade of Imperium” melee skin can be purchased for 4350 VP from the daily store rotation after the bundle expires from the market's Featured section.