Valorant's Valiant Hero skin collection release date and time for Mumbai (India) server

Valorant's Episode 7 Act 3 is almost here. This new update will be bringing a lot of exciting content for the players, like changes to various Agents, a brand new Battlepass, and a Duelist, ISO.

However, another piece of content that has grabbed the attention of fans is the Valiant Hero bundle. This new skinline will be Chinese-themed and based around Sun Wukong or Monkey King. The collection should become available to purchase with the latest update.

This article will talk about when the said bundle will be released for Mumbai (India) servers and what it offers.

When is the Valiant Hero skin bundle releasing for Valorant's Mumbai (India) server

The Valiant Hero collection will be released with the Episode 7 Act 3 update. The time and date will vary according to the player's region. For Mumbai (India) servers, the update will begin at 2:30 am IST on November 1, wherein it will go into maintenance.

This phase should most likely be done by 6:30 am IST, which is when players should be able to update their game and get their hands on the Valiant Hero bundle along with the other content of Episode 7 Act 3.

All the weapons available in the Valiant Hero skin bundle

Valiant Hero bundle will be a Premium edition collection and will have skins for the following weapons:

Ghost

Ares

Vandal

Operator

Melee (Ruyi Staff)

All of these will be available in four different variants: default, Dusk, Sunset, and Night. The standout weapon from this bundle is definitely the Melee, Ruyi Staff. It has some of the most unique animations in Valorant.

The character model will use both hands with the staff at all times and will even spin around the staff like a helicopter blade while inspecting. The staff has also been given an aura visual effect, and thundering drums can be heard in the background while inspecting it.

All the weapons here have subtle visual and sound effects. The most impressive part of the collection is its kill finisher, where the final enemy will get hit by six spirit forms with a final blow from Wukong himself. He can be seen riding on the nimbus cloud while the spirit forms are taking down the final enemy.

What is the price of the Valiant Hero skin bundle

The Valiant Hero bundle is priced at 7100 VP (Valorant Points). In this, each gun will cost 1775 VP, whereas the Melee staff will be priced at 4350 VP. Lastly, the Gun Buddy, Player Card, and Spray will cost 475 VP, 375 VP, and 325 VP, respectively.

Valiant Hero is certainly a great addition to the Valorant skins. For the price, this new bundle offers quite a lot, and it will be interesting to see how people respond to it once the new Act is released.