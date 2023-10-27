When does Valorant Episode 7 Act 3 begin for Mumbai (India) server?

Valorant's Episode 7 Act 3 is right around the corner. Although Act 2 didn't bring a lot of changes to the game, the next Act seems to be very promising as it introduces a new Battlepass, Agent, and an exciting skin bundle. The upcoming update will be released all across the globe on October 31, 2023. However, the timings will differ according to the region.

This article will talk about when Valorant's Episode 7 Act 3 will become available for players in India's Mumbai server.

Release date and time for Valorant Episode 7 Act 3 in Mumbai (India) server

Valorant is all set to release the next Act as they close out Episode 7 Act 2. However, this new season won't be released immediately. Firstly, the current Act will see the temporary closure of its competitive mode. As a result of this, players will not be able to queue in any mode besides Custom.

After this, the game servers will go into scheduled maintenance for a few hours until the release of the new Act. For Mumbai, the maintenance phase will start on November 1 at 2:30 am IST and most likely end by 6:30 am IST, after which players can access Episode 7 Act 3.

New changes in Valorant Episode 7 Act 3

Episode 7 Act 3 brings a bunch of new content for players. The biggest one is perhaps the release of the new Agent, ISO. He will be the game's first Duelist since the release of Neon back in January 2022. From what we know so far, ISO's abilities make him seem like a mix between an Initiator and a Duelist.

The update will also lead towards the release of a new Battlepass and the upcoming skin collection, Valiant Hero. This bundle will be a Premium edition skinline and will feature skins for the Ghost, Vandal, Operator, Ares, and Melee. The highlight of Valiant Hero so far is definitely the Melee, Ruyi Staff, which offers many unique animations for players to witness.

A few more changes that were caught on by the community were the ones being done to the Sentinel Agent, Cypher, and the shotgun, Judge. By the looks of it, Cypher's Tripwires will be receiving a significant upgrade wherein they stun the trapped enemy quicker without being destroyed. On the other hand, the notorious Judge will reportedly be nerfed by giving it a reduced amount of shells in its magazine.

While there's still time for Episode 7 Act 3 to release, players can continue to grind and finish the current Battlepass to get all the free rewards. They can also play more ranked matches to achieve a good Act rank and have a better start in the next Act's competitive queue.

Another benefit from grinding matches in Valorant is earning the latest in-game currency, Kingdom Points. These will be extremely helpful in quickly unlocking the upcoming Agent, ISO.