Valorant Episode 6 Act 2 is set to bring a plethora of cosmetic items with a brand new Battlepass. The previous subscription encompassed a variety of items that included gorgeous skinlines and other cosmetics. With the second Act, Riot Games is moving towards a slightly unique setting as it introduces the Signature collection.

The Signature collection will be a part of the said Battlepass coming with Episode 6 Act 2. While Valorant often opts for a futuristic-themed approach to cosmetics, the Signature lineup is a unique blend of colors, bright and beautiful.

This article will provide all the information readers need to know regarding the Signature collection coming with the Episode 6 Act 2 Battlepass.

How much will the Signature bundle cost in Valorant?

Valorant players will be able to grab the Signature collection with the upcoming Battlepass, which will cost 1,000 Valorant Points (VP). Once purchased, they will have to unlock the pass tiers by grinding their way through the tiles.

They can gain experience points (XP) to unlock the BP tiers, which will help them access the Signature collection skins from the Battlepass.

When will the Signature collection come out?

As the new Signature collection will be a part of the upcoming Battlepass, players will be able to get their hands on the bundle with the release of the Act 2's iteration on March 7 or 8, 2023. The date for the subscription's launch varies for different regions.

The collection will not include any animations, visual and sound effects, or any finishers as the bundle will be considered a Deluxe-tier one. However, players will get all the skins from the collection alongside two more sets upon purchasing the Battlepass. As a matter of fact, there are many more cosmetics to be unlocked with the upcoming iteration of the service.

Fans can expect gun buddies, player cards, titles, and Radianite Points when getting their hands on the upcoming BP.

What weapons does the Signature bundle delivers?

The Signature collection will encompass a total of four weapons that players will be able to unlock through the Battlepass. While certain collections from the pass add in an extra one, this set stops at four. The list is as follows:

Guardian

Marshal

Sheriff

Stinger

Signature and the other sets included in the upcoming Battlepass take a rather unique approach when it comes to skinlines. While previous skins like Venturi delivered a more sci-fi design, Signature takes artistic freedom and features a unique blend of colors.

Fans will be able to spot a variety of graffiti-inspired designs all around the skin as they are the highlights of the bundle. One can also find a few similarities with CS:GO's popular skinline called Fever Dream. All-in-all, it is an exceptionally unique bundle that can be added to a player's collection by stepping into Valorant Episode 6 Act 2.

Apart from the new Battlepass and its skins, Episode 6 Act 2 will kick off with the introduction of a brand new Agent called Gekko. Fans are excited to see what the season has in store as the character shares a rather unique kit for an Initiator Agent. The new character, Battlepass, and the Oni 2.0 collection will be available with the release of Episode 6 Act 2.

