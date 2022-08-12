Valorant streamers react to Sentinels' elimination from VCT 2022 NA Last Chance Qualifiers (LCQ)

Sentinels' heartbreaking defeat against 100 Thieves in the VCT NA LCQ 2022's Lower Round 2 has upset supporters of the team. Fans are hoping they will perform better next time.

The rematch between two of North America's most popular teams was a sight to behold but also a surprising match for many fans.

Sentinels @Sentinels not sad that it's over, happy that it happened not sad that it's over, happy that it happened https://t.co/PW8q6vX4ni

Sentinels started the VCT game strong as they took the first match in Fracture against 100 Thieves. But their opponents came back strong, taking the following maps: Breeze and Haven.

100 Thieves took the series a 2-1, defeating Sentinels and eliminating them from the tournament. Many viewers were upset with the performance of the team.

This includes many streamers and content creators following the team's rise from their first ever win. A decent number of content creators have reacted to the team's heartbreaking VCT loss against 100 Thieves.

Online personalities react to Sentinels' elimination from VCT 2022 NA Last Chance Qualifiers (LCQ)

Fans following the team on social media platforms know that Sentinels recently went through a roster shift. With the legendary CS: GO veteran and streamer Shroud joining the roster, the team's meta has shifted quite a bit.

Following these events, Sentinels still put up a great fight against the likes of The Guard, where they pushed their opponents to their limits. TenZ, the team's star player, also performed pretty well, according to fans.

Now that Sentinels are no longer competing in the VCT 2022 NA LCQs, here is how streamers reacted during their final moments in the tournament against the 100 Thieves. Most cover how they feel about the team's elimination from the event.

sinatraa's reaction

Jay "sinatraa" Won has been a professional player for Overwatch for a long time. He currently streams Valorant and is signed by Sentinels, and his support for the side is self-explanatory.

With Sentinels going 11-12 on the final map of the series, they had the plant down with three members of the 100 Thieves flanking them in A-lobby on Haven. To this, sinatara was hoping his team would make a play and reacted:

"Triple flank, bro please c'mon!"

Soon the tables turned as Asuna from 100T took out TenZ and Shroud while ShahZam and dapr also got shut down. sinatraa had no words for this as he just cried:

"No no, no no....no"

With the match coming to an end, he added:

"How did that just happen, bro? What just happened?"

As the casters were announcing Sentinels' elimination from the VCT 2022 NA LCQ, sinatraa said:

"It should not have ended like that."

tarik's response

Anyone who closely follows Valorant's professional scene will know the name tarik. He is a retired CS: GO veteran who now only streams and plays Valorant. His concurrent views are greater than VCT's official channels while streaming.

He had some good analysis regarding the Sentinels and 100 Thieves match-up. At first, he commented on the team's fighting style:

"They didn't fight anything together, either, right? Everyone just went for their ones."

He then spoke about the competition overall:

"It sucks that it ended that way, but I think the comeback was kinda sick, but they're out, that's it!"

He eventually returned to praising Sentinels by judging their situation at the event:

"All things considered, I feel like they played pretty well, right? They pushed Guard, who look insane right now, to their limits. They beat SR, and now this. They definitely delivered."

Kyedae's reaction

Kyadae is a streamer and content creator currently signed by 100 Thieves. She is also in a relationship with the star player of Sentinels, TenZ. This puts a lot of pressure on her shoulders as her viewers expect her to support both teams.

With the final round coming to a close, Kyedae looked at the chat and said:

"Oh my god."

By the time every member of Sentinels was eliminated as 100 Thieves were ready to defuse the spike, she added:

"Oh no."

With the hosts announcing the team's unfortunate demise, she just gasped:

"GG."

Most streamers like Kyedae did not have much to add to this event, as it was unfortunate. Sentinels can still look for strong ground to stand on with all the changes they have been through.

With Shroud's entry to the roster, the team looks much better than before.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ravi Iyer