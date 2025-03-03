Valorant Waylay release date and time for Mumbai server (India)

Waylay, Valorant's new Agent, will be released alongside the Season 25 Act 2 update on March 6, 2025, for the Mumbai (India) server. A Thai native, Waylay will join as the game's 28th Agent and eighth Duelist. Her abilities are focused on agility and deception, providing players with unique ways to outplay opponents. Her skill set features a double-dash mechanism, similar to Jett's agility but with more variations.

Read on to learn more about Waylay's arrival with Valorant's Season 25 Act 2 to the Mumbai (India) server.

Note: The release time specified in this article is based on previous trends.

Release date and time for Valorant's Waylay in Mumbai (India) server

With Season 25 Act 1 nearing its conclusion, players should be aware of the transition process leading up to the release of Waylay. At the end of Act 1, the competitive queue will be temporarily disabled, preventing players from entering ranked matches. However, during the final hours of Act 1, other game modes, like Swiftplay and Spike, will remain accessible, allowing players to continue enjoying the game.

After that, it can be assumed that the servers will go into maintenance mode. This will last for a few hours (approximately two to four), after which the update should be available for download.

For Mumbai (India) servers, the maintenance downtime is supposed to begin at 2:30 am (IST) on March 6, 2025. As such, it's expected to be over by around 4:30 am - 6:30 am on the same day, after which the update containing Waylay and other content (like the Season 25 Act 2 Battlepass) should become accessible.

What we know about Valorant’s new Agent Waylay

Waylay is a Duelist Agent originating from Thailand. Here is a brief breakdown of her abilities:

Refract : Instantly create a beam of light on the floor. Reactivate to return to your beacon as a mote of pure light. Note that Waylay is invulnerable during travel.

: Instantly create a beam of light on the floor. Reactivate to return to your beacon as a mote of pure light. Note that Waylay is invulnerable during travel. Light Speed : Equip for a burst of speed. Fire to move forward twice. Use Alt fire to dash once. Only the first dash can propel Waylay upwards.

: Equip for a burst of speed. Fire to move forward twice. Use Alt fire to dash once. Only the first dash can propel Waylay upwards. Saturate : Instantly throw a cluster of light that explodes when it comes into touch with the ground, hampering nearby players with powerful movement and slowing down weapons.

: Instantly throw a cluster of light that explodes when it comes into touch with the ground, hampering nearby players with powerful movement and slowing down weapons. Convergent Paths: Equip to focus Waylay's prismatic power. Fire to generate an afterimage of Waylay that emits a beam of light. After a brief pause, Waylay receives a tremendous speed boost and the beam extends, obstructing other players in the area.

It will be interesting to see how Waylay's addition affects the game's Agent meta in the coming months.

Also read: Valorant Waylay release date and time for all regions.

