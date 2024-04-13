valyn's Valorant settings (2024): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

valyn's Valorant settings can be very helpful for players who want to improve their aim and use flick shots effortlessly. Jacob “valyn” Batio is an American player currently playing as the in-game leader for G2 Esports with a controller Agent.

Previously, he played for The Guard and has shown remarkable performances by clutching crucial rounds in VCT 2023 Ascension Americas and won 1st place by defeating M80.

In valyn’s Valorant career, he has achieved several victories. Some of his most significant achievements include:

Sentinels Invitational 3rd place

VCT 2023: Ascension Americas 1st place

Valorant CHallengers 2023: North America Challenger playoffs 2nd place

Ludwig x Tarik Invitational 1st place

VCT 2022 North America Stage 1 Challengers 1st

valyn is one of the rising stars in Valorant's competitive scene. He is known for his mechanical skills, superior accuracy, and for keeping in any crucial situation. Many casual and high-rank players search for valyn's Valorant settings to replicate his playstyle. The same can be found below.

Everything to know about valyn's Valorant settings

Here are Valyn's Valorant settings in 2024:

Mouse settings

DPI: 1600

Sensitivity: 0.15

eDPI: 240

Scope Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Red

Outlines: on

Center Dot: Off

Outline Opacity: 1

Outline Thickness: 1

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 3

Inner Line Thickness: 1

Inner Line Offset: 3

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: E

Use/Equip Ability 2: Mouse Button 5

Use/Equip Ability 3: C

Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

Map Settings

Rotate: Fixed

Fixed Orientation: Based On the Side

Keep Player Centered: Off

Minimap Size: 1.2

Minimap Zoom: 1

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: On

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K

Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Black

Mousepad: Logitech G640 Black

Keyboard: Wooting 60 HE

This includes valyn's Valorant settings list. With these settings, players can personalize their gameplay and improve their aim. To do so they have to navigate to the game’s settings menu.

