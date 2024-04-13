valyn's Valorant settings (2024): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

valyn's Valorant settings can be very helpful for players who want to improve their aim and use flick shots effortlessly. Jacob “valyn” Batio is an American player currently playing as the in-game leader for G2 Esports with a controller Agent.
Previously, he played for The Guard and has shown remarkable performances by clutching crucial rounds in VCT 2023 Ascension Americas and won 1st place by defeating M80.
In valyn’s Valorant career, he has achieved several victories. Some of his most significant achievements include:
- Sentinels Invitational 3rd place
- VCT 2023: Ascension Americas 1st place
- Valorant CHallengers 2023: North America Challenger playoffs 2nd place
- Ludwig x Tarik Invitational 1st place
- VCT 2022 North America Stage 1 Challengers 1st
valyn is one of the rising stars in Valorant's competitive scene. He is known for his mechanical skills, superior accuracy, and for keeping in any crucial situation. Many casual and high-rank players search for valyn's Valorant settings to replicate his playstyle. The same can be found below.
Everything to know about valyn's Valorant settings
Here are Valyn's Valorant settings in 2024:
Mouse settings
- DPI: 1600
- Sensitivity: 0.15
- eDPI: 240
- Scope Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Red
- Outlines: on
- Center Dot: Off
- Outline Opacity: 1
- Outline Thickness: 1
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 3
- Inner Line Thickness: 1
- Inner Line Offset: 3
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: E
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Mouse Button 5
- Use/Equip Ability 3: C
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X
Map Settings
- Rotate: Fixed
- Fixed Orientation: Based On the Side
- Keep Player Centered: Off
- Minimap Size: 1.2
- Minimap Zoom: 1
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: On
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Black
- Mousepad: Logitech G640 Black
- Keyboard: Wooting 60 HE
This includes valyn's Valorant settings list. With these settings, players can personalize their gameplay and improve their aim. To do so they have to navigate to the game’s settings menu.
Check out more Valorant guides here:
Boostio's Valorant settings || nobody's Valorant settings || Tenz's Valorant settings || Governor's Valorant settings