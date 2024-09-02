VCT Ascension Americas 2024: Teams, schedule, live results, and more

VCT Ascension Americas 2024 is just around the corner and will promote a new team to the VCT Americas League 2025. The winning team will compete on a new level and gain the opportunity to secure a spot among the top dogs on the international stages. The Ascension Americas 2024 is going to be held in Monterrey, Mexico.

VCT Ascension Americas 2024 will feature a total of six teams. The format for the event is quite similar and has two distinct phases — Group Stage and Playoffs.

This article will highlight all teams participating in VCT Ascension Americas 2024, match format, and more.

Note: This article can be expected to be updated with live scores after the matches conclude.

All teams in VCT Ascension Americas 2024

Here is a list of all the teams playing in the Ascension Americas 2024:

Trending

Expand Tweet

M80

BcJ

koalanoob

NiSMO

Zander

neT

TSM

aproto

gMd

poised

seven

sym

RETA Esports

delz1k

murizzz

NagZ

SUTHER

snw

Also Read: Teams that played in every international event in VCT 2024

All Knights

Cebando

NicoMachine

adverso

tinchoff

Dantedeu5

Galorys

Lukxo

rood

Sato

Urango

Evilkyk

2GAME Esports

lz

PryZee

silentzz

spikeziN

zap

Schedule

The Ascension Americas are slated to begin on September 10, 2024, and conclude on September 21, 2024. Here is a quick overview of the Group Stage match schedules:

Date Round Team vs. Team September 11, 2024 - 00:30 IST Round 1 RETA 2G September 11, 2024 - 03:30 IST Round 1 GLRS TSM September 11, 2024 - 06:30 IST Round 1 M80 AK September 12, 2024 - 00:30 IST Round 2 TSM RETA September 12, 2024 - 03:30 IST Round 2 GLRS AK September 13, 2024 - 00:30 IST Round 3 TSM 2G September 13, 2024 - 03:30 IST Round 3 RETA M80 September 14, 2024 - 00:30 IST Round 4 AK 2G September 14, 2024 - 03:30 IST Round 4 GLRS M80 September 15, 2024 - 00:30 IST Round 5 AK RETA September 15, 2024 - 03:30 IST Round 5 2G GLRS September 15, 2024 - 06:30 IST Round 5 M80 TSM September 16, 2024 - 00:30 IST Round 6 RETA GLRS September 16, 2024 - 03:30 IST Round 6 2G M80 September 16, 2024 - 06:30 IST Round 6 AK TSM

Also Read: Valorant Episode 9 Act 2 Battlepass explored

The Playoffs will feature the top four teams from the Group Stage. The Grand Final match will be hosted between the Upper Bracket final and Lower Bracket final winners.

Date Round September 19, 2024 - 00:30 IST Upper Bracket Semifinals September 19, 2024 - 03:30 IST Upper Bracket Semifinals September 20, 2024 - 00:30 IST Upper Bracket Final September 20, 2024 - 03:30 IST Lower Bracket Semifinal September 21, 2024 - 00:30 IST Lower Bracket Final September 22, 2024 - 00:30 IST Grand Final

Results

This section will be updated once the tournament begins and presents the winners alongside the prize pool distribution. The prize pool has not been announced as of writing.

Match Format

The VCT Ascension Americas 2024 event will follow a simple format for the Group Stage and Playoffs.

The Group Stage will be held in a single Round-Robin format with all teams participating in a best-of-three matchup. The top four squads with the most wins and points will secure their spots in the Playoffs stage.

Valorant Ascension Americas 2024 (Image via Riot Games)

The Playoffs will follow a simple Double Elimination bracket format. All teams will start in the Upper Brackets with the winners progressing to the Upper Bracket final. The losing teams will fight in a direct elimination match and seed the winning team in the Lower Bracket final. The squad that loses the Upper Bracket final will get a second chance in the Lower Bracket Final.

In the end, the winners from the Upper Bracket final and Lower Bracket final will clash in the Grand final. All matches excluding the Lower Bracket Final and Grand Final will follow a best-of-three format. The two Finals will be conducted in a best-of-five format.

Fans can keep an eye out for the official Valorant X page for more announcements. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback