  • home icon
  • Valorant
  • VCT Ascension Americas 2024: Teams, schedule, live results, and more

VCT Ascension Americas 2024: Teams, schedule, live results, and more

By Krishanu Ranjan Sarma
Modified Sep 02, 2024 18:51 GMT
VCT Ascension Americas 2024 (Image via Riot Games)
VCT Ascension Americas 2024 (Image via Riot Games)

VCT Ascension Americas 2024 is just around the corner and will promote a new team to the VCT Americas League 2025. The winning team will compete on a new level and gain the opportunity to secure a spot among the top dogs on the international stages. The Ascension Americas 2024 is going to be held in Monterrey, Mexico.

VCT Ascension Americas 2024 will feature a total of six teams. The format for the event is quite similar and has two distinct phases — Group Stage and Playoffs.

This article will highlight all teams participating in VCT Ascension Americas 2024, match format, and more.

Note: This article can be expected to be updated with live scores after the matches conclude.

All teams in VCT Ascension Americas 2024

Here is a list of all the teams playing in the Ascension Americas 2024:

also-read-trending Trending

M80

  • BcJ
  • koalanoob
  • NiSMO
  • Zander
  • neT

TSM

  • aproto
  • gMd
  • poised
  • seven
  • sym

RETA Esports

  • delz1k
  • murizzz
  • NagZ
  • SUTHER
  • snw

Also Read: Teams that played in every international event in VCT 2024

All Knights

  • Cebando
  • NicoMachine
  • adverso
  • tinchoff
  • Dantedeu5

Galorys

  • Lukxo
  • rood
  • Sato
  • Urango
  • Evilkyk

2GAME Esports

  • lz
  • PryZee
  • silentzz
  • spikeziN
  • zap

Schedule

The Ascension Americas are slated to begin on September 10, 2024, and conclude on September 21, 2024. Here is a quick overview of the Group Stage match schedules:

DateRoundTeamvs. Team
September 11, 2024 - 00:30 ISTRound 1RETA2G
September 11, 2024 - 03:30 ISTRound 1GLRSTSM
September 11, 2024 - 06:30 ISTRound 1M80AK
September 12, 2024 - 00:30 ISTRound 2TSMRETA
September 12, 2024 - 03:30 ISTRound 2GLRSAK
September 13, 2024 - 00:30 ISTRound 3TSM2G
September 13, 2024 - 03:30 ISTRound 3RETAM80
September 14, 2024 - 00:30 ISTRound 4AK2G
September 14, 2024 - 03:30 ISTRound 4GLRSM80
September 15, 2024 - 00:30 ISTRound 5AKRETA
September 15, 2024 - 03:30 ISTRound 52GGLRS
September 15, 2024 - 06:30 ISTRound 5M80TSM
September 16, 2024 - 00:30 ISTRound 6RETAGLRS
September 16, 2024 - 03:30 ISTRound 62GM80
September 16, 2024 - 06:30 ISTRound 6AKTSM

Also Read: Valorant Episode 9 Act 2 Battlepass explored

The Playoffs will feature the top four teams from the Group Stage. The Grand Final match will be hosted between the Upper Bracket final and Lower Bracket final winners.

DateRound
September 19, 2024 - 00:30 ISTUpper Bracket Semifinals
September 19, 2024 - 03:30 ISTUpper Bracket Semifinals
September 20, 2024 - 00:30 ISTUpper Bracket Final
September 20, 2024 - 03:30 ISTLower Bracket Semifinal
September 21, 2024 - 00:30 ISTLower Bracket Final
September 22, 2024 - 00:30 ISTGrand Final

Results

This section will be updated once the tournament begins and presents the winners alongside the prize pool distribution. The prize pool has not been announced as of writing.

Match Format

The VCT Ascension Americas 2024 event will follow a simple format for the Group Stage and Playoffs.

The Group Stage will be held in a single Round-Robin format with all teams participating in a best-of-three matchup. The top four squads with the most wins and points will secure their spots in the Playoffs stage.

Valorant Ascension Americas 2024 (Image via Riot Games)
Valorant Ascension Americas 2024 (Image via Riot Games)

The Playoffs will follow a simple Double Elimination bracket format. All teams will start in the Upper Brackets with the winners progressing to the Upper Bracket final. The losing teams will fight in a direct elimination match and seed the winning team in the Lower Bracket final. The squad that loses the Upper Bracket final will get a second chance in the Lower Bracket Final.

In the end, the winners from the Upper Bracket final and Lower Bracket final will clash in the Grand final. All matches excluding the Lower Bracket Final and Grand Final will follow a best-of-three format. The two Finals will be conducted in a best-of-five format.

Fans can keep an eye out for the official Valorant X page for more announcements. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

Valorant Agent tier list
Valorant Episode 9 Act 2 Weekly Missions
Agents with the highest pick rate in Valorant Champions 2024
Valorant Nocturnum bundle details

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी