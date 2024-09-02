VCT Ascension Americas 2024: Teams, schedule, live results, and more

VCT Ascension Americas 2024 is just around the corner and will promote a new team to the VCT Americas League 2025. The winning team will compete on a new level and gain the opportunity to secure a spot among the top dogs on the international stages. The Ascension Americas 2024 is going to be held in Monterrey, Mexico.
VCT Ascension Americas 2024 will feature a total of six teams. The format for the event is quite similar and has two distinct phases — Group Stage and Playoffs.
This article will highlight all teams participating in VCT Ascension Americas 2024, match format, and more.
Note: This article can be expected to be updated with live scores after the matches conclude.
All teams in VCT Ascension Americas 2024
Here is a list of all the teams playing in the Ascension Americas 2024:
M80
- BcJ
- koalanoob
- NiSMO
- Zander
- neT
TSM
- aproto
- gMd
- poised
- seven
- sym
RETA Esports
- delz1k
- murizzz
- NagZ
- SUTHER
- snw
Also Read: Teams that played in every international event in VCT 2024
All Knights
- Cebando
- NicoMachine
- adverso
- tinchoff
- Dantedeu5
Galorys
- Lukxo
- rood
- Sato
- Urango
- Evilkyk
2GAME Esports
- lz
- PryZee
- silentzz
- spikeziN
- zap
Schedule
The Ascension Americas are slated to begin on September 10, 2024, and conclude on September 21, 2024. Here is a quick overview of the Group Stage match schedules:
Also Read: Valorant Episode 9 Act 2 Battlepass explored
The Playoffs will feature the top four teams from the Group Stage. The Grand Final match will be hosted between the Upper Bracket final and Lower Bracket final winners.
Results
This section will be updated once the tournament begins and presents the winners alongside the prize pool distribution. The prize pool has not been announced as of writing.
Match Format
The VCT Ascension Americas 2024 event will follow a simple format for the Group Stage and Playoffs.
The Group Stage will be held in a single Round-Robin format with all teams participating in a best-of-three matchup. The top four squads with the most wins and points will secure their spots in the Playoffs stage.
The Playoffs will follow a simple Double Elimination bracket format. All teams will start in the Upper Brackets with the winners progressing to the Upper Bracket final. The losing teams will fight in a direct elimination match and seed the winning team in the Lower Bracket final. The squad that loses the Upper Bracket final will get a second chance in the Lower Bracket Final.
In the end, the winners from the Upper Bracket final and Lower Bracket final will clash in the Grand final. All matches excluding the Lower Bracket Final and Grand Final will follow a best-of-three format. The two Finals will be conducted in a best-of-five format.
Fans can keep an eye out for the official Valorant X page for more announcements. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.