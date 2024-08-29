5 Agents with the highest pick rate in Valorant Champions 2024

Valorant Champions 2024 was the final international event of the official circuit this season. The event was conducted in Seoul, South Korea for almost a month to determine the Valorant world champion for 2024. Out of the sixteen qualified teams from the four franchise leagues, China's EDward Gaming was able to create history as the team won the region its first international event and became world champions.

With the current meta and its set of Agents, many teams were quite experimental with their Agent compositions. This led to a wide range of Agents appearing on the global stage. While some Agents were picked and ended up being mainstays in certain maps, a few that didn't prove to be as useful.

Below is a list of five Agents that had the highest pick rate at Valorant Champions 2024.

Agents with the highest pick rate in Valorant Champions 2024

1) Raze (41%)

Raze from the video, The Color of the Town (Image via Riot Games)

Raze is a Duelist Agent that has existed since the beta phase of the game. Her abilities let her quickly enter a site and create space for her team. Each of her abilities can cause damage, which also makes her quite useful for stalling entries into a site for the defensive side of a match.

Unsurprisingly, Raze has yet again become the most-picked Duelist at an international event. Her Blast packs make her movement quite unpredictable which makes it difficult for enemies to kill her instantly.

On top of this, Raze's ultimate, Showstopper is one of the strongest in the game and guarantees kills or free space. In Valorant Champions 2024, Raze ended up with a pick rate of 41% which is significantly low compared to the 57% during Masters Shanghai.

2) Cypher (42%)

Cypher from the cinematic, RECKONING (Image via Riot Games)

Cypher comes under the Sentinel category of Agents. By using his abilities, players can anchor a site all by themselves and essentially provide information to their teammates. His Trapwire can also lead to some easy kills if used correctly. Cypher can also bring a lot of value with his lurks on the attacking half of a match.

Ever since the buffs, Cypher has become one of the most picked Sentinel Agents at every event. His Trapwire is so strong that compositions have started including an Agent to destroy the wire with their abilities. In Valorant Champions 2024, Cypher had a pick rate of 42% which is a lot higher compared to the 32% during Masters Shanghai.

3) Viper (50%)

Viper from the cinematic, RETAKE (Image via Riot Games)

Viper is a Controller Agent that has been in the game since the beta stage. Her abilities allow her to block lines of sight. Like Raze, almost all of Viper's abilities induce damage toward the opponents. However, unlike Raze, she causes vulnerable damage which is temporary, meaning the health lost can be instantly regained after moving away from her abilities.

Despite the recent nerfs done to Viper, she has somehow remained a mainstay in many compositions. Her damage inducing abilities make her perfect for anchoring a site while her ultimate, Viper's Pit can almost guarantee rounds. She is also perfect for a double Controller composition as her Toxic Screen can be activated at any time. In Valorant Champions 2024, she had a pick rate of 50% which is still low compared to the 66% in VCT Masters Shanghai.

4) Sova (52%)

Sova from the cinematic, WARM UP (Image via Riot Games)

Sova is one of the many Initiator Agents in Valorant that has been a part of the game since the beta stage. His abilities are ideal for collating information on enemy locations. Sova also has some damage-inducing abilities that can help in post-plant scenarios.

Despite the release of newer Initiator Agents, Sova has remained among the top-picked ones at international events. If used correctly, his utility can be some of the most impactful in a round and lead to multi-kills. Team Heretics' RieNs was one of the standout Sova players this season. In Valorant Champions 2024, he had a pick rate of 52% which is significantly higher compared to the 38% in Masters Shanghai.

5) Omen (62%)

Omen from the cinematic, RECKONING (Image via Riot Games)

Omen comes under the Controller category of Valorant's Agents. His abilities allow him to block lines of sight and play aggressively with his team. Omen's ultimate, From the Shadows, is perhaps the most unique in the game as it allows him to quickly teleport to any part of the map and pick up the dropped spike or weapons.

The 2024 season saw the rise of many top-tier Omen pros. These players would execute numerous highlight-worthy teleport plays with the Agent and grab multi-kills for their team. VCT pros like Sentinels' TenZ or Gen.G's Karon were among the best Omen players this season.

In Valorant Champions 2024, Omen had a pick rate of 62%, making him the highest-picked Agent at the event. This is only slightly below his pick rate in Masters Shanghai which was at 64%.

