Top 5 players from VCT Masters Shanghai

VCT Masters Shanghai was the second international event of the 2024 season. A total of 12 teams from the four franchised leagues competed in this event to earn the final Masters trophy of the year. After an intense couple of weeks, Gen.G was finally able to secure an international title for the Pacific region.

Throughout this event, many players stood out more than the others. These were mainly responsible for their team's high placements and led to some of the most memorable highlights in Valorant esports history. Below is a list of the top five players from VCT Masters Shanghai.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions

The best players from VCT Masters Shanghai

5) leaf

leaf at VCT Masters Shanghai (Image via Riot Games)

Nathan "leaf" Orf is an American esports player who currently plays for G2 Esports. He fulfills the role of a Sentinel for his team but has also played as the Controller, Viper on certain maps. In the past, leaf has mostly been the primary Duelist for his squad.

leaf's switch from Duelist to Sentinel created a lot of doubt about his ability to find impact. However, he was able to quickly prove everyone wrong during Masters Shanghai. leaf's aggressive Sentinels plays found a lot of value for his team.

His ace on Breeze remains to be one of the most crisp highlights from the entire event. He ended up securing an ACS of 208.2, making him one of the top Sentinel players in this competition.

4) cNed

cNed at Masters Shanghai (Image via Riot Games)

The Turkish esports player, Mehmet "cNed" Yagiz Ipek currently plays for the team, FUT Esports. He is the primary Duelist for his team but has also switched over to the Sentinel Agent, Chamber on certain maps.

VCT Masters Shanghai was a high point for the Turkish Valorant scene. The top eight teams included a total of eight Turkish players. Apart from this, FUT Esports made history as they secured the highest placement ever for a Turkish team in an international event.

cNed was monumental to this success. His sharp aim and insane ability with the Operator enabled FUT Esports to find a lot of success. Also, he was among the only pros to play as Chamber in Masters Shanghai. He secured a total ACS of 216 in the entire event.

3) Meteor

Meteor at Masters Shanghai (Image via Riot Games)

Kim "Meteor" Tae-O is a South Korean esports player who plays for Gen.G. He is the flex player for his team and fills in roles ranging from Duelist Agents like Yoru and Jett to even Sentinel Agents like Cypher and Killjoy.

Meteor had an extraordinary performance during VCT Masters Shanghai. His flexibility allowed Gen.G to try out many different compositions in matches as he was able to find value with every Agent.

In fact, in the Grand Finals' last map, Meteor switched to the role of Cypher for the first time on Split and had massive impacts with his lurks. Overall, he was able to get himself an ACS of 230.8.

2) Wo0t

Wo0t at Masters Shanghai (Image via Riot Games)

The Turkish esports player, Mert "Wo0t" Alkan currently plays for Team Heretics. He is an Initiator player for his team but switched over to the Duelist role in VCT Masters Shanghai due to unprecedented situations within the roster.

Many pros from the EMEA region have always talked highly about Wo0t even before he started to play in tier 1. So when Team Heretics finally qualified for VCT Masters Shanghai, people had a lot of expectations from him. Wo0t was able to deliver on these on Agents that don't fall under his primary role.

His mechanical aim and quick reflexes always led to some crucial round wins for his squad. Wo0t was a major part of the successful second-place run for Team Heretics in VCT Masters Shanghai. He was able to secure a total ACS of 248 in the entire event.

1) t3xture

t3xture at Masters Shanghai (Image via Riot Games)

Kim "t3xture" Na-Ra is a South Korean esports player who plays for the team, Gen.G. He is the primary Duelist for his team but has played the role of Sentinel Agents like Killjoy, Chamber, and even Sage in the past.

While Masters Madrid saw t3xture reach the upper echelon of Duelist pros in the world, Masters Shanghai was beyond that. t3xture was an absolute beast throughout the event.

His aggressive Raze plays and insane flick with the Operator as Jett led to some unbelievable moments. t3xture was easily the MVP of this event as he secured himself an ACS (Average Combat Score) of 241.2.

