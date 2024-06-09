"I proved many people wrong."- Team Heretics' paTiTek on his teammates and the overall experience in VCT Masters Shanghai (Exclusive)

VCT Masters Shanghai has finally concluded and after several intense matches and two long stages, the Masters winner has finally been crowned. Gen.G were finally able to break the Pacific curse and get the region its first ever international trophy.

The Bo5 (Best-of-five) series went all the way as both teams were able to win on their own map picks and also dominate on their opponent's. However, in the final map, Split, Gen.G didn't seem to stop as they obliterated Team Heretics with the dominant scoreline of 13-3 and thus closed the series with a 3-2 win.

At the post-match conference, Sportskeeda Esports' Sneh Jadhav got the opportunity to talk to Team Heretics' stand-in player, paTiTek during which he said:

"I proved many people wrong."

Team Heretics' paTiTek talks about his teammates and overall experience in VCT Masters Shanghai

Team Heretics came into VCT Masters Shanghai with a stand-in. Due to this, many doubted how they would perform. However, to everyone's surprise, Team Heretics slowly became one of the best teams at this event.

Every player from this roster had impactful moments and showed insane fragging potential. While the Duelist, Wo0t caught everyone's attention the most, the stand-in player, paTiTek was perhaps the backbone of the team. His utility was always on point and he went on to clutch some very crucial rounds for his team throughout VCT Masters Shanghai.

As Team Heretics will most likely go back to their original roster, Sportskeeda Esports asked paTiTek about his experience in VCT Masters Shanghai with the roster and if he had any words to send them off with. Here's what he said:

"First of all, I would like to thank Neil and everyone on this team: Boo, Wo0t,Enes, Benjy. These guys are incredible and for sure they will, I am 100% confident that they will win Champions. For me, personally I would (treat) this tournament as a way to show off myself because in Madrid I couldn't do that. I feel like it's because it was my first international event. I was kinda stressed and couldn't really adapt to the stage. But in this tournament it was a completely different story and I think I proved many people wrong, hopefully, at least."

He further added,

"Yeah I mean nothing but love for the guys on Team Heretics. What they are doing and and what they have been doing so far is I think like one of the best teams in the world and they're gonna prove it in Champions and in the future as well. As Neil said like 10 minutes ago, this is the beginning and the future is brighter."

With this defeat, Team Heretics secured second place at VCT Masters Shanghai. They will walk away with a total record of six wins and three losses in the entire event.

