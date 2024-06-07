VCT Masters Shanghai has come down to its last couple of matches. The event that started off with a total of 12 teams is only left with three more to contest the title of Masters winners. Day 11 had two matches and one of them was an elimination match between Americas' 100 Thieves and EMEA's Team Heretics.

The Bo3 (Best-of-three) series started off very close as the first map, Bind saw a lot of back-and-forth rounds. The map eventually went to overtime where Team Heretics took it with a 15-13 scoreline and then closed the second map with ease. Thus, Team Heretics won the Bo3 series with a clean 2-0 win.

In the post-match conference, Sportskeeda Esports' Sneh Jadhav had a word with 100 Thieves' coach Zikz, during which he said:

"We were getting destroyed."

100 Thieves' coach, Zikz talks about his team being dominated on Sunset against Team Heretics in VCT Masters Shanghai

100 Thieves were the heavy favorites coming into VCT Masters Shanghai. The team put up incredible performances in the event as every player on the roster displayed peak form. In their match against Team Heretics, 100 Thieves were favored to win by many but things didn't go that way.

While Bind ended up being a close loss for them, Sunset was a whole different story. During the interview segment between the two maps, 100 Thieves' coach, Zikz talked about how they were very prepared for Team Heretics' Sunset and felt confident about winning it. However, Team Heretics absolutely dominated them on the map as they walked away with a 13-1 win.

So, during the post-match conference of VCT Masters Shanghai, Sportskeeda Esports' asked Zikz about what exactly led to this one-sided loss on Sunset. Here's what he said:

"They definitely were landing their shots. I felt like we had a lot of good macro reads on the map. But it felt like in terms of the micro, we were getting destroyed. Sometimes they even changed up their setups which was you know hats off to them. Some of the antis kind of played away from our favor but I would say overall the macro looked good on our side, it just ended up being that in a lot of situations we just kind of got destroyed. So not really too much to say about it past that."

Due to this defeat, 100 Thieves have been eliminated from VCT Masters Shanghai. They secured a total of two wins and two losses at the entire event.

