VCT Masters Shanghai is down to its final few matches. The remaining teams will be playing at a new arena to finally try and cement themselves as the Masters winners in the 2024 season. Day 11 started off with a heated matchup between Americas' G2 Esports and Pacific's Gen.G.

Both teams had displayed incredible skill in their previous matches to reach the top four. In this Bo3 (Best-of-three) series, G2 Esports were able to have some incredible moments but Gen.G ended up being just a bit better and took the series with a clean 2-0 win.

During the post-match conference, Sportskeeda Esports' Sneh Jadhav got the chance to talk to G2 Esports' valyn during which he praised the opposition, saying:

"They had a great game plan."

G2 Esports' valyn talks about their defeat on Lotus against Gen.G in VCT Masters Shanghai

G2 Esports is among the most resilient teams in VCT Masters Shanghai. They were able to pull off an incredible comeback against Team Heretics in the initial part of the Playoffs and can never be counted out of any series.

In the series against Gen.G, G2 Esports found themselves in a huge disadvantage as they trailed by 0-7 at the start of Lotus. Eventually, the team was able to streak five rounds of their own to close the half with a 5-7 scoreline. However, Gen.G continued to dominate and were able to close the map by streaking four rounds again towards the end.

During the post-match conference of VCT Masters Shanghai, Sportskeeda Esports asked G2 Esports' valyn about how exactly Gen.G caught them off guard in the second half to close out the map. Here's what he said:

"Yeah I would say we had a game plan going into Lotus on how to play against their style. I would say early we kind of fell into their traps so it felt kind of hard. They had a hot start. Once we started to read how they wanted to approach we were able to close out rounds pretty convincingly. So yeah, they started 7-0 but we ended up getting five and it felt really good."

He further added:

"So honestly, I am pretty proud of the team for being able to bounce back from that 7-0 down. But yeah, sometimes that's just how the game goes. They had a great game plan going into their defense and we were able to adjust but I wish maybe if we adjusted a bit earlier, then we could have got like seven or eight rounds and the defense would have been cleaner."

Due to this defeat, G2 Esports has been sent to the lower bracket of the Playoffs stage. Their next opponent will be EMEA's Team Heretics, where both teams will play for the remaining Grand Finals spot of VCT Masters Shanghai.

